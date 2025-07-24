DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: HOT AUGUST NIGHTS BRING LATE SUMMER CELEBRATIONS

By Miriam Raftery

July 24, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – Hot August nights and late summer days bring some of East County’s most iconic events.

This month’s hot happenings include the Ramona Country Fair, San Diego Dark Sky Fest in Julian, A Gatsby-themed Mt. Helix Food and Wine Festival celebrating the Mt. Helix Park’s centennial, a country music pool party at Sycuan, Santee’s summer concerts, La Mesa’s classic car show, Julian Mountain brew fest, Macy Gray in concert at the Magnolia, Grammy Award-winning Alabama Shakes at SDSU, Julian Mountain Brew Fest, open farm days at the Oaisis Camel Dairy, and the new Jacumbia Fest brings Afro-Columbian vibes to Jacumba Hot Springs.

Scroll down for details on these events and more.

RAMONA COUNTRY FAIR AUGUST 1-3

Amusement rides, carnival game, live music and more are all part of the Ramona Country Fair. The fun takes place August 1-3 at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center in Ramona.

The festivities also include a cornhole competition, kids’ power wheel race, off-road show, craft beers and local wines, food, craft and commercial vendors and more.

The live music lineup includes many well-known local bands and talented singers.

This event is open to the community, though there is a fee for parking.

For hours and a full lineup of live entertainment, visit https://ramonachamber.com/ramona-country-fair/.

SANTEE SUMMER CONCERTS AUGUST 7 AND 14

Santee’s summer concert series concludes with 80’z All-Stars on August 7 playing hits from the 1980s and Jimmy’s Buffet, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band, on August 14.

Concerts run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Town Centre Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive in Santee.

LA MESA CLASSIC CAR SHOW EACH THURSDAY IN AUGUST

August is the last month for the La Mesa Classic Car Show, held each Thursday from 5-8 p.m. along La Mesa Blvd. in the heart of La Mesa’s downtown village.

The last four musical performers are June & Johns Rockin Country Caravan on August 7, Zeelund on August 14, That Beatles Cover Band on August 21, and the 80z All Stars for the season finale on August 28.

Find more information at https://www.lamesavillageassociation.org/.

OPEN FARM DAYS AT OASIS CAMEL DAIRY AUGUST 9 AND 23

The Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona will host open farm days on August 9 and 23, where you can watch a live show with camels and talking birds, watch a turkey stampede, feed and meet the animals.

Advance tickets are required and may be purchased online at https://cameldairy.com/open-farm-tours.

ALABAMA SHAKES AT SDSU AUGUST 10

Four-time Grammy award winning rock band Alabama Shakes will be live in concert at the Cal Coast Open Air Amphitheatre at San Diego State University on August 10. Their hit songs include Hold On, Don’t Wanna Fight, and Killer Diller Blue.

For tickets to this event, visit the Associated Students site at SDSU, located at https://as.sdsu.edu/calcoast/..

CASH AFTER DARK AT SYCUAN AUGUST 13

In “Cash After Dark” on August 13, tribute artist Cliff Wright brings the music of Johnny Cash to Sycuan’s Up Close & Personal Theater.

Wright regularly performs in Las Vegas as well as on tour.

For tickets and details, visit https://www.sycuan.com/events/.

COUNTRY MUSIC POOL PARTY AT SYCUAN’S THE RIVER AUGUST 14

On August 14, Muscatine Bloodline brings a country music pool party complete with line dancing to the River at Sycuan.

The Alabama duo earned a standing ovation at the Grand Ole Opry and have sold out shows nationwide with music inspired by the Cajun fishing villages where they grew up.

For tickets and details, visit https://www.sycuan.com/events/

MACY GRAY CONCERT AT TH E MAGNOLIA August 15

Grammy award-winning soul and R&B singer and actress Macy Gray will perform at the Magnolia in El Cajon on August 15 at 7 p.m.

Known for her distinctive raspy voice and singing style influenced by Billie Holiday, she has sold over 25 million records worldwide, released ten albums, and was inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2014. She is best known for her international hit single “I Try.”

Gray has also appeared in many movies including Training Day, Spiderman, Scary Movie 3, Lackawanna Blues, and The Paperboy.

For tickets to the Macy Gray concert at The Magnolia, visit https://www.magnoliasandiego.com.

SAN DIEGO DARK SKY FESTIVAL INJ JULIAN AUGUST 16

Celebrate the night sky at the San Diego Dark Sky Network on Saturday, August 25 from 3 p.m.t o 11 p.m. at Menghini Winery in Julian, an international dark sky community.

August 16 will be a dark, moonless night and a good opportunity to view the Perseid Meteor Shower. Local astronomers will set up telescopes to view other night sky features including the Milky Way galaxy. You can also enjoy a tour of the night sky with laser pointers and hands-on activities for kids. Plus hear from speaker Dr. Robert Quimby, Director of the Mount Laguna Observatory and Astronomy Professor at San Diego State University on their astronomical research.

This special event is and supported by DarkSky San Diego, Julian Dark Sky Network, Borrego Springs Dark Sky Coalition, Dark Sky Committee of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Temecula Valley Astronomers, Julian Chamber of Commerce, and Menghini Winery.

For more information, visit https://juliandarkskynetwork.com

GREAT GATSBY-THEMED MT. HELIX FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL AUGUST 16

You’re invited to don your best roaring ‘20s attire and party the night away atop Mt. Helix on August 16 at the Mt. Helix Food and Wine Festival, which this year has a Great Gatsby theme. The event celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Mt. Helix Nature Park.

Guests will enjoy two live bands, dancing under the stars, a speakeasy, food and beverage sampling booths, live and silent auctions, and more—all to benefit the Mt. Helix Park Foundation.

For tickets, visit https://www.mthelixpark.org/festival

CHEERS! JULIAN MOUNTAIN BREWFEST AUGUST 23

The Julian Chamber of Commerce invites you to savor the Julian Mountain Brewfest at Nickel Beer Company (1485 Hollow Glen Road, Julian) on August 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A $25 ticket includes eight tastings, a commemorative cup, and live music by the Sun Valley String Band.

For more information, contact marketing@JulianCa.com or call 760-765-1857.

JACUMBIA FEST AUGUST 30

Bad Vibes Good Friends and Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel will present Jacumbia Fest on August 30 starting at 5 p.m.— a one-night-only celebration of Afro-Colombian rhythms, traditional and psychedelic cumbia from Colombia, Mexico and USA.

This powerful night of music and dance features the legendary Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto—torchbearers of Colombia’s ancestral gaita and cumbia traditions. Sharing the stage will be Bogotá’s experimental groove magicians Romperayo, known for their wild, percussion-driven reinventions of tropical classics, and Tijuana’s own La Diabla, fusing border-town swagger with sultry sonidero energy,plus DJ Strange Bouquets and DJ Matt Bozzone of Spacehall Sound Machine.

Set in the surreal landscape of Jacumba Hot Springs, this desert gathering promises a sonic pilgrimage that spans generations and continents. You’re invited to come early for a soak, stay late for the music.

For tickets and details, visit https://jacumba.com