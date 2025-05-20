DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: JAMMIN’ JUNE EVENTS

By Miriam Raftery

May 20, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – June is jam-packed with summer fun, including outdoor concerts in El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Santee, and Viejas. You can also cheer on Flag Day Parade, enjoy the Descanso Day Parade and Fair, laugh along with comedian Arsenio Hall at Sycuan, and visit Julian’s Town Square Music Festival.

You can also savor a Father’s Day barbecue in Jacumba Hot Springs or Father’s Day tours at the Ilan Lael Center in Santa Ysabel. Meet local artists at the new Artival festival in El Cajon, see birds of prey up close at Mission Trails Regional Park, watch movies in the park, stroll through classic car shows, or watch a poolside concert at Sycuan.

Scroll down for details on these sizzling summer events and more.

Cajon Cruises every Wednesday in June and July

Downtown El Cajon’s Cajon Cruise rolls outvehicles that blend nostalgic classics with the latest in modern automotive design. This year, the event runs every Wednesday in June and July from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Raptor Talk at Mission Trails Regional Park June 1

Mission Trails Regional Park invites you to a raptor talk with local falconer Bob Gordon and his feathered friends on June 1st from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Stop by the visitors’ center to get up close and personal with these birds of prey, while learning what makes them special.

Find more information at the Mission Trails Regional Park calenda of events at https://mtrp.org/events/

La Mesa’s Classic Car Show season opens June 5

The 31st Annual La Mesa Classic Car Show and Live Music Event rolls into downtown La Mesa beginning June 5 and continues through August 28th every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 pm.

Visitors can stroll down La Mesa Blvd. to see classic cars, trucks, and vans (located between 4th St. - Spring St.) and listen to live music from local bands plus a DJ at the La Mesa lumber stage at La Mesa Blvd and Third street.

June’s band lineup includes The Farmers, Ron’s Garage Band, The Tourmaliners, and Love is a Rose.

The La Mesa Village Association invites you to celebrate summer during the car show and also dine, shop and explore the La Mesa Village.

For more information, visit https://www.lamesavillageassociation.org/classic-car-show

Artival June 7 in El Cajon

Artival-- an art, wine and music festival--makes its debut in downtown El Cajon on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate art, culture and community.

Enjoy an art walk featuring works by talented local artists, from fine art and photography to jewelry, handmade clothing, and ceramics.

There will also be food trucks, a wine garden, beer, and live music.

For full details and performers, visit https://www.artivalsandiego.com/ .

Julian Town Square Music Festival June 7

The Julian Town Square Music Festival brings music to the mountains on June 7 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Presented by the Julian Community Heritage Foundation and Julian Chamber of Commerce, this event will feature multiple musical performances.

These include Kimmi Bitter and Westside Twang, Tim Flannery and the Lunatic Fring, Thea The Band, The Ordeal, Donn Bree and Friends, Dolly’s Revenge, and Subconscious Culture.

There will also be vendors, food, local artisans, many unique contribution opportunities, as well as six live bands.

This is a charity event in support of the continued development of The Julian Town Square. Find more information at VisitJulian.com.

Bathhouse Bazaar and BBQ June 7 in Jacumba Hot Springs

Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel invites you to enjoy a bazaar and barbecue on Saturday, June 7.

The event starts with shopping at the historic bathhouse bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a Sonoran-style barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the patio. There’s also live music to enjoy.

Reservations are required for the barbecue and entertainment. You can also make a day trip to enjoy the hotel’s natural mineral spring pool.

For details on this event, as well as other summer concerts in Jacumba, visit https://jacumba.com

Descanso Day Parade and Fair June 7

The Descanso Town Hall Association will present its annual Descanso Day Fair and Parade on Saturday, June 7. The parade rolls out from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with grand marshals Brett and Tammy Cooker, owners of Descanso Junction restaurant.

The fair takes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Descanso Town Hall on Viejas Grade Road in Descanso.

Big Sky Moon will play live country music and classic rock from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can also enjoy pulled pork sandwich plates and hot dog plates, IPAs and lagers with Burning Beard Brewery, a horse shoe tournament, Kidz Zone , cake walk, vendors inside and outside the hall, raffle and silent auction.

All funds raised from the event support maintenance on the 127-year-old building.

La Mesa Flag Day Parade June 14

The La Mesa Flag Day Parade is a cherished annual tradition that celebrates our nation's colors and spirit of patriotism. Since its inception in 1997, the parade has become a beloved community event, featuring vibrant floats, marching bands, and local groups.

The parade steps off on June 14 at 10 a.m. along La Mesa Blvd. through the La Mesa downtown village.

This year’s parade honors a legacy of service, feature La Mesa’s Kiwanis, Rotary, Optimist and Lion’s clubs. For details, visit https://cityoflamesa.us/1665/Flag-Day-Parade

Father’s Day Tours June 15 at Hubbell House

The Ilan Lael Foundation will host its annual Father’s Day tours at the home and studios of famed architect and artist James Hubbell and his wife near Julian on Sunday, June 15 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Father’s Day Open House is a self-guided walking tour which lets you explore the enchanting Hubbell family home, studios and garden at your own pace

The San Diego Youth Symphony will perform on the property.

For tickets ($65) visit https://ilanlaelfoundation.org/product/2025-spring-tours-fathers-day .

A Taste of Julian June 21

A Taste of Julian celebrates the deliciously diverse culinary delights that Julian has to offer. The event is a self guided tour of participating restaurants and tasting rooms in the Julian area.

This year’s event ($30) will be held on June 21st, from 12:30pm to 5pm.

A Taste of Julian sells out each year. For tickets and details, visit https://visitjulian.com/to-see-do/special-events/taste-of-julian/#!directory

Music on Main in El Cajon

Music on Main features live performances from talented local bands and musicians every Thursday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Prescott Promenade in downtown El Cajon.

June’s lineup features Journeymen, the Soul Persuaders, and Trey Hill, as well as Cash, Killer and the King.

For more information on these performers and more, visit https://www.downtownelcajon.com/music-on-main.

La Mesa Sundays at Six Concerts

La Mesa Sundays at Six summer concert series opens Sunday, June 22 and runs through July 27. The concerts will be held from 6 – 7 p.m. on Sunday evenings at Harry Griffin Park (9550 Milden St., La Mesa).

The summer lineup includes the San Diego Concert Band, Breez’n, the Beatles Cover Band, Coronado Big Band, Taylor Jones and the Contraband, and Sonic Epidemic.

For more information, visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/409/Special-Events

Barenaked Ladies concert at SDSU Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre June 22

The Canadian pop and alternative rock band Barenaked Ladies will perform June 22 at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego State University at 7 p.m.

The bands hits include “If I Had $1,000,000” which reached multiplatinum status in both Canada and the U.S. Barenaked Ladies has won Juno Awards, had Grammy nominations, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

Tickets are available through the Associated Students at SDSU at https://as.sdsu.edu/calcoast

Comedian Arsenio Hall at Sycuan June 26

Nationally known comedian Arsenio Hall, host of the long-running Arsenio Hall Show, will appear at Sycuan’s Live and Up Close Theatre on June 26 at 8 p.m. He previously appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and co-starred in the moving “Coming to America.”

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.sycuan.com/events/live-and-up-close-events/

Caroline Jones concert at Sycuan’s “The River” June 26

The River at Sycuan is San Diego’s only country concert pool party, and it kicks off the summer with a concert by Caroline Jones-- the first and only female member of the Zac Brown Band – on Thursday, June 26 at 8 p.m.

Guests will enjoy Jones’ top country hits, including "Come In But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable", "So Many Skies,” “No Tellin’” and more.

All pool amenities will be available for guests to enjoy during The River, including a pool deck with two pools, swim-up bar, lazy river and a jacuzzi. Gusts can also order off a seasonal menu featuring Tropical, Caribbean and Latin American style cuisines and cocktails. You can even rent a cabana or day bed online.

Concert tickets and reservations for other amenities are available online at https://www.sycuan.com.

Santee Summer Concert Series

The Santee Summer Concert Series opens June 12 and runs through August 14. The Thursday night summer concerts are held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Town Center Community Park East, located at 550 Park Center Drive.

June’s concerts include a tribute to Taylor Swift, the Stoney B Blues Band, and Country Nation.

For the full summer lineup, visit www.santeespecialevents.com

Santee Movies in the Park

https://www.cityofsanteeca.gov/calendar

Lemon Grove Concerts in the Park series opens June 26

Lemon Grove’s summer concert series kicks off at Berry Street Park (7071 Mt. Vernon in Lemon Grove) each Thursday evening from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The series opens June 26 with a DJ and Karaoke and runs through August 7, concluding with the Bayou Brothers playing Cajun, Zydeco and blues.

In between, perfromers include Stacy Anne and the Master Plan with modern country, variety with the Harana Band, The New Catillacs playing classic rock and vintage hits from the ‘50s through ‘80s, and ‘90s music with the Platinum Beat.

For more information, see https://www.lemongrove.ca.gov/parks-events/

Events at the Magnolia in El Cajon in June

The Magnolia Performing Arts Center has several performances lined up in June.

On June 6, Latina singer Fey will take the stage. With more than 10 million records sold worldwide, she is one of the best-selling Latin music artists.

Bruno and the Hooligans perform on June 12. Then on June 13, comedian Ahmed Albasheer will appear. June 27 features a concert by the Prince Again tribute artist

For tickets, visit https://www.magnoliasandiego.com/shows.

Concerts at Viejas in June

It’s outdoor concert season at Viejas, with Los Rieleros Del Norte on June 20, followed by Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners on June 27.

For tickets or info on these and other performances coming up at the Park at Viejas, visit https://viejas.com/entertainment-2-2/ .