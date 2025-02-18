DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: LATE FEBRUARY FESTIVITIES

By Miriam Raftery

February 18, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – Late February brings several unique activities to enjoy, including new moon fishing at Lake Jennings, Fido Fest in Santee, a black history celebration in Lemon Grove, a farm tour adventure at Fort Cross in Santa Ysabel, Romeo and Juliet onstage in Borrego Springs, Hawk Watch in Ramona and a concert by Mariachi Amapolas at Cuyamaca College.

NEW MOON FISHING AT LAKE JENNINGS FEB. 22

You can fish by the light of a new moon at Lake Jennings on February 22nd. Fishing opens at 6 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. You can also opt to rent a lakefront firepit complete with Adirondack chairs. The lake will be stocked with trout just a few days earlier, on February 17th.

Advance reservations are required and can be made at https://lakejennings.org/.

FIDO FEST IN SANTEE FEB. 22

The city of Santee invites you to bring your dog for fun times at Fido Fest, or adopt a furry companion from rescue groups. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive East in Santee.

Contests will be held for the biggest and smallest dogs, best costume, and best trick. There will also be “arfs” and crafts, demonstrations, off-leash areas, vendors and giveaways.

Dogs attending must be on a leash, friendly with other dogs and people, comfortable in large groups, and up to date on vaccinations. Dogs must also be ready to have a good time, exhibited by lots of tail wagging!

For a list of adoption groups and event details, visit https://www.cityofsanteeca.gov/calendar/events/fido-fest/45710.

BLACK HISTORY EMPOWERMENT CELEBRATION FEB. 22

A Black History Empowerment Celebration will be held on February 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lemon Grove Academy Middle School, 7866 Lincoln St. in Lemon Grove. Festivities will include spoken word, drumming African dancers, music artists, soul food vendors, food trucks and more.

The event is sponsored by Thrive Lemon Grove, F.A.C.E. Lemon Grove School District, and House Gone Wild International.

FARM TOUR ADVENTURE AT FORT CROSS FEB. 23

Fort Cross Adventures in Santa Ysabel near Julian invites you to a farm tour adventure on February 23 from 1 to 3 p.m.

This event includes a two-hour guided activity tour with archery, tomahawk throwing, slingshot range, farm animal visit, and interactive reptile show.



For reservations and details, visit https://www.fortcross.com/.

ROMEO AND JULIET FEB. 21-23

Romeo and Juliet will take stage at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center February 21-23. The Shakespeare classic tells the tale of an age-old vendetta between two powerful families that erupts into bloodshed while a young lovestruck Romeo Montague falls in love with Juliet Capulet.

For tickets, visit eastcountyarts.org.

HAWK WATCH IN RAMONA EACH SATURDAY IN FEBRUARY

View raptors and learn about birds of prey at Hawk Watch, hosted by the Wildlife Research Institute at Begent Ranch (18528 Highland Valley Rd.) in Ramona each Saturday in February starting at 10 a.m. Arrive early for this free event, with coffee and donuts available starting at 9:30 a.m. It’s recommended to bring binoculars, a folding chair, sturdy shoes and a jacket.

The event begins with an educational biologist’s talk plus a Q&A session with falconry or ambassador raptors that you can see up close and personal. After the 1.5 to 2 hour seated program, you can opt to drive a 2-mile route on paved roads to observe wild raptors including a Bald Eagle nest. Biologists and expert volunteers will help you spot and identify birds and view them through their high-powered professional telescopes.

If it rains, the educational program will be held in the barn, but without the usual falconry flight displays. Hawk Watch is wheelchair accessible.

For more information, visit https://www.wildlife-research.org/hawkwatch.

MARIACHI AMAPOLAS CONCERT FEB. 27 AT CUYAMACA COLLEGE

Mariachi Amapolas, an all-female mariachi band, will perform a concert at Cuyamaca College in the Samuel M. Ciccati Theatre on February 27 at 7:30 p.m. These talented musicians have traveled the world, and they’ll now bring their lively music to Cuyamaca College in Rancho San Diego.

For tickets and more information, visit Cuyamaca.edu and type “theatre” in the search bar, or click https://gcccd.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1888.