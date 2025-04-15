DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: MARVELOUS MAY EVENTS

By Miriam Raftery

April 15, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – The merry month of May brings many special events including a trio of events at Cuyamaca College including the Coyote Music Festival, the Spring Garden and Butterfly Festival, and a museum Arts and Crafts Fair.

Food, wine and beer lovers can savor Vintage Alpine, a Taste of Ramona, as well the Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival. El Cajon’s Music on Main outdoor concert series returns, along with the America on Main Street festival.

There are also Mother’s Day teas in Julian, Tacos and Beer in Ramona with a Mother of the Year contest, a mountain man rendezvous in Campo, Paws in the Park in Lemon Grove, and a mariachi concert at Sycuan.

Scroll down for details on these fun and festive happenings.

MANZANITA SPRING RENDEZVOUS MAY 2-10

You’re invited to join mountain men, fur trappers and pioneer families from the Laguna Mountain Rendezvous for “Shinin’ Times” that rewind back to the 1820s. The organization’s spring rendezvous camp will be held May 2-10 at Northcote Ranch in Campo. The reenactment area includes primitive camps, a trader’s row, archery range, tomahawk and knife throwing range, and black powder rifle walk-through range.

Participants can learn primitive skills and be immersed in living history. For those wishing to go beyond a day visit, you can camp out in a tipi encampment or in the “Tin Tipi” modern camp for tents and RVs.

View flyer for details: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/sites/eastcountymagazine.org/files/2024/April/ManzanitaFlyer2025-2p.png?177

SPRING GARDEN AND BUTTERFLY FESTIVAL MAY 3

The Spring Garden and Butterfly Festival will take wing at the Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College on May 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event features live butterfly releases, plant sales, vendors, live music, and family-friendly activities. For details on this fun (and free) event, visit https://thegarden.org/spring-garden-butterfly-festival-2025/.

COYOTE MUSIC FESTIVAL MAY 3 AT CUYAMACA COLLEGE

Talented students from Cuyamaca College take stage at the Coyote Musical Festival on May 3 in the amphitheater of the Water Conservation Garden.

Bands will be performing starting at 9 a.m. with the last group on stage at 2 p.m.

For a list of musical groups performing at the Coyote Music Festival, which is held concurrently with the Spring Garden and Butterfly Festival, visit https://thegarden.org/spring-garden-butterfly-festival-2025/.

ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR AT HERITAGE OF THE AMERICAS MUSEUM

Heritage of the Americas Museum at Cuyamaca College will host an Arts and Crafts Fair on May 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the college’s spring festival,

Activities at the Museum include arts and crafts vendors, face panting, visits with llamas from Ramona’s Robin’s Nest Rescue, and showings of classic Tom and Jerry cartoons.

For details, visit https://www.heritageoftheamericasmuseum.com/spring-festival.

VINTAGE ALPINE MAY 4

You’re invited to the 35th annual Vintage Alpine on May 4 at the beautiful Summers Past Farms in Flinn Springs. The event features tastes of over 40 wines as well as beers, samples from fine local restaurants and live music—all for a good cause. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club of Alpine Foundation, a nonprofit which supports many local youth and community needs.

For more information or to purchase tickets,visit www.VintageAlpine.org

MUSIC ON MAIN: EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT IN EL CAJON

The Music on Main outdoor concert series is held each Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Prescott Promenade in downtown El Cajon.

For the lineup of concerts in May and all summer long, visit https://www.downtownelcajon.com/

MOTHER’S DAY TEAS MAY 8-12 IN JULIAN

Julian Tea and Cottage Arts will serve special Mother’s Day tea services May 8-12 complete with sandwiches and savories, scone and tea breads with lemon curd, jam and whipped cream.plus dessert

Vegetarian or gluten-free options are available with advance request. There are several seating times each day.

For reservations, visit https://juliantea.com/events-2025/.

MARIACHI DEL SOL MEXICO AT SYCUAN MAY 10

Days after Cinco de Mayo, you can celebrate Mexican culture at a Mariachi Del Sol Mexico concert at Sycuan. The renown group will perform on Saturday, May 10 at 8 p.m. in Sycuan’s Heritage Events Center.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.sycuan.com/event/mariachi-sol-de-mexico-8pm-saturday-may-10-2025/?wcs_timestamp=1746907200.

TACOS AND BEER MAY 10 IN RAMONA

he Ramona Chamber of Commerce presents Tacos and Beer at the Ramona Outdoor Center on May 10 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m

Multiple Latino bands will perform.

You’re invited to come celebrate mom—including a Mother of the Year contest, a dance contest, food and craft vendors, opportunity drawings and a kids’ zone. For details,visit https://ramonachamber.com/tacos-and-beer/

AMERICA ON MAIN STREET MAY 17 IN EL CAJON

America on Main Street is also known as El Cajon's Largest Block Party. The event will hosted in Downtown El Cajon on Saturday, May 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission and most activities are free of charge.

America on Main Street is a celebration of the American spirit through appreciation and respect of the many diverse ethnic and historical groups in the community. Highlights include multiple stages of live entertainment, American and ethnic food booths, rides, arts, crafts and display booths, a petting zoo, bounce houses and more!

This event is held every year in downtown El Cajon on East Main Street and Rea Avenue, between Magnolia and Claydelle Avenues.

For more information, visit the city’s webpage. https://www.elcajon.gov/your-government/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/america-on-main-street.

TASTE OF RAMONA MAY 17

A Taste of Ramona will be held May 17 from 11 to 5 p.m.

The event, hosted by the Ramona Chamber of Commerce, will feature tastes of local foods, wines, beers, and cider. Proceeds benefit education grants and school programs in Ramona.

For tickets ($25) visit https://ramonachamber.com/taste-of-ramona/

SANTEE STREET FAIR AND CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL MAY 24

The Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer returns May 24. This annual event features a beer garden featuring craft brews, wine and spirits, kids’ zones with carnival rides and games, live music and entertainment, plus over200 vendors showcasing local arrtisans and businesses.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the intersection of Town Center Parkway and Riverview Parkway in Santee. Hosted by the Santee Chamber of Commerce and the City of Santee, this event is for ages 21 and up, and it’s dog-friendly.

To find more information, visit https://santeestreetfair.com

PAWS IN THE PARK MAY 31 in LEMON GROVE

The city of Lemon Grove invites you to Paws in the Park on May 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Treganza Heritage Park (3200 Main Street.) You can meet the famous "city kitty", adopt a pet, and for Lemon Grove residents only, get your pet vaccinated and microchipped.

Find details at https://www.lemongrove.ca.gov/parks-events/.