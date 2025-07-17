DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: MIDSUMMER FUN

By Miriam Raftery

July 17, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – As the weather heats up, late July has many cool events including visits to the new Camel Lavender Farm in Ramona, Music on Main in El Cajon, Cajon Cruises, Movies at county parks and recreation centers, La Mesa’s Sundays at Six concerts and classic car shows, outdoor concerts in Santee and Lemon Grove, concerts by a lazy river at Sycan, tribute band concerts at The Magnolia in El Cajon, as well as outdoor concerts at Viejas.

Camel Lavender Farm

Open weekends through the end of July, the lavender fields are beautifully nestled between acres of camel pasture and vineyards. Pick fresh lavender, shop boutique lavender products and meet the camels. Visiting the Lavender Fields is free. You can also pick lavender bundles plus purchase lavender and camel milk products such as lotions and soaps.

There are also farm tours (the next is July 26th) with camel and exotic bird shows. You can also book a private group tour to ride and feed camels.

Learn more at www.cameldairy.com.

Music on Main in El Cajon

Music on Main features live performances from talented local bands and musicians every Thursday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Prescott Promenade in downtown El Cajon.

Late July performers are Paging the ‘90s and Stone Soul.

For more information on these performers and more, visit https://www.downtownelcajon.com .

Cajon Cruises every Wednesday in June and July

Downtown El Cajon’s Cajon Cruise rolls out vehicles that blend nostalgic classics with the latest in modern automotive design. This year, the event runs every Wednesday in June and July from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Visit www.downtownelcajon.com for details.

Movies at County Parks and Recreation Centers

Enjoy family-friendly movies under the stars at many county parks across our region, as well as some recreation centers also offering activities such as popcorn, ice cream and inflatable jumpers—all free!

Get more info at https://www.sandiegoparksfoundation.org/movies-in-the-park-schedule-2025?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22732444968&gclid=CjwKCAjwvuLDBhAOEiwAPtF0VrT7A5bTrGkDSZgdwbyoP3aqtX2-EIHiuKprIwLrCyFpBAUDFtgEDBoCLPIQAvD_BwE.

La Mesa’s Classic Car Show season

The 31st Annual La Mesa Classic Car Show and Live Music Event rolls into downtown La Mesa beginning June 5 and continues through August 28th every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 pm.

Visitors can stroll down La Mesa Blvd. to see classic cars, trucks, and vans (located between 4th St. - Spring St.) and listen to live music from local bands plus a DJ at the La Mesa lumber stage at La Mesa Blvd and Third street.

The La Mesa Village Association invites you to celebrate summer during the car show and also dine, shop and explore the La Mesa Village.

For more information, visit https://www.lamesavillageassociation.org/classic-car-show

La Mesa Sundays at Six Concerts

La Mesa Sundays at Six summer concert series runs through July 27. The concerts will be held from 6 – 7 p.m. on Sunday evenings at Harry Griffin Park (9550 Milden St., La Mesa).

The summer lineup includes the San Diego Concert Band, Breez’n, the Beatles Cover Band, Coronado Big Band, Taylor Jones and the Contraband, and Sonic Epidemic.

For more information, visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/409/Special-Events

Santee Summer Concert Series

The Santee Summer Concert Series opens June 12 and runs through August 14. The Thursday night summer concerts are held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Town Center Community Park East, located at 550 Park Center Drive.

June’s concerts include a tribute to Taylor Swift, the Stoney B Blues Band, and Country Nation.

For the full summer lineup, visit www.santeespecialevents.com

Lemon Grove Concerts in the Park series opens June 26

Lemon Grove’s summer concert series off at Berry Street Park (7071 Mt. Vernon in Lemon Grove) happens each Thursday evening from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The series runs through August 7, concluding with the Bayou Brothers playing Cajun, Zydeco and blues.

In between, performers include Stacy Anne and the Master Plan with modern country, variety with the Harana Band, The New Catillacs playing classic rock and vintage hits from the ‘50s through ‘80s, and ‘90s music with the Platinum Beat.

For more information, see https://www.lemongrove.ca.gov/parks-events

Events at the Magnolia in El Cajon in June

The Magnolia Performing Arts Center’s July lineup include tribute bands to Johnny Cash and the Beatles as well as Latino music featuring Caloncho & Daniel, Me Estas Matando.

For tickets, visit https://www.magnoliasandiego.com/shows.

Concerts at Viejas in June

It’s outdoor concert season at Viejas. Late July concerts feature ‘90s House Party and Pancho Barraza.

For tickets or info on these and other performances coming up at the Park at Viejas, visit https://viejas.com/entertainment-2-2/ .

Sycuan’s The River concerts

Loll beside a lazy river while you enjoy outdoor concerts at Viejas.

The late July entertainers are Massari and Frankie J. followed by Dylan Marlowe.

Check out the full summer lineup at https://www.sycuan.com/summer/





