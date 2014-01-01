DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: MIDSUMMER TO SUMMER’S END FESTIVITIES

By Miriam Raftery

July 29, 2022 (San Diego's East County) - This week’s Destination East County highlights upcoming East County events including the Julian Natural Wonderfest, an art show at a winery, a grape stomp in Julian, the Ramona Country Fair, a Star Party at Mission Trails, a Laurel and Hardy comedy night, community concerts and car shows in several communities, a concert to benefit the homeless in El Cajon, candlelight concerts, the Mt. Helix Food and Wine Festival and more.

RAMONA COUNTRY FAIR JULY 29-31

If you missed the county fair, you can still enjoy carnival games, wild rides, live music, prizes and award-winning foods at the Ramona Country Fair. This old-fashioned country fair will be held July 29th through 31st at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center (431 Aqua Lane, Ramona).

Hosted by the Ramona Chamber of Commerce, the Ramona Country Fair also features numerous vendors and craftspeople, wine and beer tasting, and shows including Medieval and Renaissance performances, wild West skits, equestrian demonstrations, a Cornhole tournament, and live music ranging from country to rock and roll.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.RamonaChamber.com.

MAYOR WELLS AND FRIENDS CONCERT AUGUST 6

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, his band and friends will rock the Magnolia Theater in El Cajon on August 6 to raise funds for the East County Transitional Living Center, which helps the homeless transition off the streets. The Center is aiming to expand its emergency shelter program to help more homeless families with children. The concert will feature classic rock and starts at 7:45 p.m. All ages are welcome. For tickets, visit www.ECTLC.org.

STAR PARTY AT MISSION TRAILS AUGUST 5

The San Diego Astronomy Association invites you to a Star Party at Mission Trails Regional Park on the first Friday of every month, weather permitting, starting at sunset. The next Star Party is on Friday, August 5. Meet at the Kumeyaay Lake Campground.

For details on this and other Mission Trails Regional Park events, visit www.MTRP.org.

BOUTIQUE AND VINTAGE SALE AUGUST 4-6 IN LAKESIDE

The Lakeside Historical Society invites you to its annual boutique and vintage sale on August 4, 5 and 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the Olde Community Church/Lakeside Historical Museum (9906 Maine Avenue) in historic downtown Lakeside.

Items for sale include glassware, hats, dishes, jewelry, notions, vintage clothing, miscellaneous museum items and more.

JACKIE HANSON OPENING AUGUST 6 AT TREVI HILLS WINERY

You’re invited to meet artist Jackie Hanson at an opening reception of her art show at Trevi Hills Winery in Lakeside. The opening will be held Saturday, August 6 at 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. The show will run from Aug. 5-31.

Hanson, an East County artist, likes to enhance the natural landscape with scenes and characters from her imagination.

“I like to paint not only what is, but what could be, and hope perhaps to inspire the future,” she says.

Many of her current works are wine-oriented, reflecting her desire to see more vineyards in Lakeside, where she resides.

Trevi Hills Winery is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and is located at 13010 MuthValley Rd. in Lakeside. For more information, visit their website at https://www.trevihillswinery.com/.

LAUREL AND HARDY COMEDY NIGHT AUGUST 13

Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of Sons of the Desert, the official Laurel & Hardy fan organization, will host their next gathering, "Caveman Comedies", on August 13 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Church in Spring Valley.

The Saps are turning back the clock to prehistoric times with Stan and Ollie in Flying Elephants. This month's guest comedian is Charlie Chaplin as a cave guy who wants one of the caveman king's many wives in His Prehistoric Past.

The event also includes showings of the films Helpmates and Thicker Than Water, a crazy cartoon, plus a raffle and laughs galore.

For more information, visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.

JULIAN NATURAL WONDERFEST AUGUST 20

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Julian Natural Wonderfestprovides a free community celebration of the world of nature from 4 to 10 p.m. at Jess Martin Park in Julian.

The day of family fun includes activities for children, along with music and the chance to meet such intriguing wildlife ambassadors as hawks and barn owls. Throughout the afternoon, informational presentations will be given by representatives from various preservation organizations. You can also tour the booths set up around the park and participate in activities and crafts.

Amateur astronomers will have their equipment set up for free viewing after dark, following a little night sky storytelling at twilight. Julian is a dark sky community, providing visitors the opportunity to view the Milky Way and other celestial wonders.

Organizers suggest that guests bring with folding chairs and ground covers, such as towels and blankets. For more information, visit http://www.naturalwonderfest.com/.

MT. HELIX FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL AUGUST 20

The Mt. Helix Food and Wine Festival on August 20thprovides spectacular views at sunset with tastes of top restaurants and beverage companies, artwork by local artists and dancing under the stars to music by Surfs Up, a Beach Boys cover band and the Surf Birdz.

This is a “party with a purpose,” supporting one of San Diego’s most beautiful historic places.



Advance tickets are available at www.MtHelixPark.org/events.

CONCERTS BY CANDLELIGHT ON MT. HELIX AUG. 12 AND SEPT. 9

The Fever Events Candlelight Series brings classical music to the amphitheatre atop Mt. Helix on Aug. 12 and Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. The concerts feature classical and popular music played by a string quartet beneath the stars, surrounded by the glow of candlelight in a spectacular setting.

The program includes classical works such as Vivaldi’s Four Seasons as well as pop pieces such as George Gershwin’s Summertime and Simon & Garfunkel’s A Hazy Shade of Winter.

For details and tickets, visit www.mthelixpark.org/events.

JULIAN GRAPE STOMP FESTA SEPTEMBER 3

The Julian Grape Stomp Festa celebrates its 25thanniversary on September 3rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when guests can continue an Old World tradition of kicking off your shoes, rolling up your pant legs and letting grapes squish beneath your feet.

Visitors can also sip samples from local wineries, enjoy food, shopping, live music and even kick up your heels with some extemporaneous dancing. Find tickets and details at https://www.VisitJulian.com.

CAJON CLASSIC CRUISES EACH WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cajon Classic Cruise Car Shows are held each Wednesday night all summer long from 5 to 8 p.m.in the heart of downtown El Cajon, where thousands of people converge to visit displays of classic vehicles.

Many attendees enjoy arriving early to dine at local restaurants, including some with outdoor seating. The events customarily also include a DJ with music to liven up the festivities.

The theme on the next events on August 10th and 17th are Cajon Speedway family night and Rat Rod rally. Find more upcoming Classic Cruise night happenings at DowntownElCajon.com .

DINNER AND A CONCERT: FRIDAY NIGHTS IN EL CAJON

You’re invited to enjoy outdoor concerts open to the community each Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Prescott Promenade in downtown El Cajon. The next two concerts feature Soul Persuaders on August 5th and the Jim Allen Band on August 12th. Find more concerts at DowntownElCajon.com .

LA MESA CLASSIC CARS SHOWS ON THURSDAYS

The La Mesa Village Association invites you to enjoy the La Mesa Classic Car Show running each Thursday night from 5 to 8 p.m. now through August. Visitors can stroll down La Mesa Blvd. between 4th Street and Spring to see vintage vehicles and enjoy live music from local bands that play atop the La Mesa Lumber truck "stage" at 3rd & La Mesa Blvd., as well as a DJ during the festivities.

Upcoming bands include Detroit Underground on August 4th and Love is a Rose on August 11th. Find a full schedule at www.lamesavillageassociation.org/.

SANTEE SUMMER CONCERTS THURSDAY NIGHTS

Santee’s summer concert series has performances each Thursday night from now through August 18th at Towne Center Community Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy in the park. The next shows feature BetaMax on August 4th andCassie B’s 90s Remix on August 11th.

You can find more Santee concerts at www.SanteeSummerConcerts.com.

LEMON GROVE CONCERTS IN THE PARK

Lemon Grove’s last outdoor concert in the park this season will be held Thursday, August 4th at Berry Street Park starting at 6:30 p.m. The season finale will feature the band Barbwire playing country music.

VIEJAS CONCERTS IN THE PARK IN ALPINE

Viejas Casino & Resort has some hot summer nights entertainment lined up at its outdoor park at Viejas in Alpine.

The next two concerts are Blue Oyster Cult on August 5th,CountryFest on August 6th and and En Vogue August 19th.

For tickets and details, visit https://viejas.com/entertainment/.