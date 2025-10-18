Destination East County: Notable November Events

October 18, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – November brings numerous noteworthy events to East County, including the Ramona Art and Wine Festival, an Antique and Craft Fair at Summers Past Farms in Flinn Springs, the Wheel of Fortune live game show at Viejas in Alpine, the award-winning play Copenhagen at Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa, stargazing at Mission Trails, the Boots and Bells Fashion Show at the Olaf Wieghorst Museum in El Cajon amd a Chili Cookoff at Circle TLC Ranch in Lakeside.

There's also the La Mesa historic homes tour, Santee’s holiday tree lighting, a concert at the Magnolia in El Cajon by original Beach Boys member Al Jardine, a Spring Valley 5K run, the Mt. Helix Park turkey trot, Bates Nut Farm’s Holiday Craft Fair in Valley Center, Julian’s Country Christmas, and Holiday Lights on Main in El Cajon.

Ramona Art and Wine Festival Nov. 1

The 13th annual Ramona Art, Wine & Music Festival is heading to the Begent Ranch in Ramona on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features wines and craft beverage tastings, all-day live local music, a live auction at 2 p.m. featuring comedian Josh Lawson as auctioneer, and the opportunity to view and buy handcrafted art from local fine artists.

In past years, the festival offered catered small bites. This year, organizers reduced ticket prices with vendors offering food for purchase. ﻿Proceeds from the festival benefit the Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project.

For more information and tickets, visit RamonaArtAndWineFest.net .

Antique and Craft Fair at Summers Past Farms Nov. 1-2

Summers Past Farms in Flinn Springs will host an Antique and Craft Fair on Saturday and Sunday,November 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shop from over 50 fine craftsmen and expert artisans offering collectibles, antiques and a garden sale on the farm’s spacious lawn.

For details, visit https://www.summerspastfarms.com.

Wheel of Fortune at Viejas Nov. 6

Wheel of Fortune is coming to Viejas Casino & Resort on November 8 at 6 p.m. as part of a 60-city national tour. Hosted by a celebrity guest host, Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, will randomly select audience members to come up on stage to spin the famous Wheel and show their skill by calling consonants, buying vowels and solving puzzles for an opportunity to win fantastic prizes, including vacations and cash prizes.

Fans of Wheel of Fortune® will also be able to audition on-site for the chance to appear as a contestant on a future episode of the TV show alongside hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White.

For tickets, visit https://viejas.com/event/wheel-of-fortune-live/.

Copenhagen at Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa Nov. 1-9

Lamplighters’ Theatre in La Mesa continues its performances of the Tony-award winning play, Copenhagen November 1 at 7:30 p.m. and again on November 8 and 9 at 2 p.m.

The play explores an explosive confrontation inspired by actual events that have intrigued and baffled historians for more than 50 years: a 1941 meeting between two brilliant physicists, Niels Bohr of Denmark and Germany’s Werner Heisenberg. The two men were long-time friends whose work together opened the way to the atomic bomb, but who were now on opposite sides of World War II.

This pivotal meeting was a defining moment of the nuclear age, yet its true nature remains a mystery.

For tickets and details, visit https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com/.

Stargazing at Mission Trails Nov. 7

Members of the San Diego Astronomy Association invite you to enjoy stargazing at Mission Trails Regional Park on the first Friday of each month, starting at dusk. The next stargazing event is November 7.

Meet at the far end of the Kumeyaay Lake Campground’s Day Use Parking Lot to view the nighttime sky through telescopes, weather permitting.

For more information, visit https://mtrp.org/events/

Boots and Belles Fashion Show Nov. 8

The Olaf Wieghorst Museum and Western Heritage Center in El Cajon will host its first annual Fashion Show Fundraiser – “Boots and Belles: Fashion at the Wieggy” on November 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature designs of local artist and designer Dawn Hough Sebaugh, whose WALA Collection blends the color, creativity, and western spirit that defines our community. In addition to models wearing fashionable designs, the event will also feature a silent auction, cocktail fare, wine and soft drinks.

Located in the heart of the art district in El Cajon, the museum stands as a tribute to the artist whose vivid portrayals of the American West captured the spirit of a bygone era. Olaf Wieghorst not only painted the West, but he also lived it, working as a cowboy across the West before settling in El Cajon. Known as the dean of Western art, his work has been displayed in the Oval Office by four American Presidents.

The Olaf Wieghorst Museum and Western Heritage Center celebrates the art, culture, and history of the American West.

For tickets and reservations, visit https://wieghorstmuseum.org/.

Chili Cook-Off Nov. 8 in Lakeside

Circle TLC Ranch-Equine Therapy in Lakeside will hold its 14th annual chili cookoff on Saturday, November 8th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The cookoff ( $5 donation) includes tasting and judging chilis as well as a bottle of water. (Children under age 2 will be admitted at no cost.)

The event benefits Circle TLC Ranch’s equine therapy programs, which provide a safe space for children, teens, and adults who have experienced trauma, abuse, mental illness, or deep personal struggles.

For details, visit https://www.circletlcranch.com/

La Mesa Historic Homes Tour Nov. 8

The La Mesa History Center features its 19th Annual Home Tour on Saturday November 8, 2025. Titled “Golden Gems of La Mesa,” this year’s tour features classic homes in and around La Mesa’s “Downtown Village.”

Experience some of La Mesa’s most historic, beautiful, and preserved La Mesa gems including a 1910 landmark, recently confirmed as a design of world renown San Diego architect Irving J. Gill. Ticket holders will also experience the works of other noted architects. A shuttle bus will transport guests to each historic home.

This tour sells out quickly. For tickets, visit https://lamesahistory.com/19th-annual-home-tour/.

Santee Holiday Tree Lighting Nov. 21

The city of Santee hosts its holiday tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 21 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Santee Trolley Square (9884 Mission Gorge Rd.) The tree will be lit up at 6:15. Other activities include sledding, face painting, live music and photos with Santa.

Parking is limited, so using the trolley’s Copper line is recommended. For details, visit https://www.cityofsanteeca.gov/calendar/events/santee-holiday-lighting/45982 .

Beach Boys’ Al Jardine and his Pet Sounds Band at the Magnolia Nov. 22

Al Jardine, one of the original Beach Boys, brings his Pet Sounds Band to the Magnolia in El Cajon on November 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will be a tribute to the late Brian Wilson, Beach Boys founder. The concert will include performances of classic Beach Boys’ hits such as “California Girls,” “I Get Around,” Sloop John B,” Surfin’ USA,” and “Fun, Fun, Fun”—music that helped define the California sounds of summer.

Jardine sang the lead on the Beach Boys No. 1 hit, “Help Me, Rhonda” and contributed arrangements and production on numerous tracks throughout their career. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

For tickets, visit https://www.magnoliasandiego.com/.

Spring Valley 5K Nov. 27 Fun Run and Walk

The first-ever Spring Valley 5K, Community Run, Stroll and Kids Sprint will start at 7:30 a.m. at Spring Valley Canyon, south of the Spring Valley Swap Meet, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27.

Registration is required before Nov. 20. Shirt size guarantee for those registering by Nov. 1 to participate along the scenic trail. This event benefits the Spring Valley Community Alliance. For information and to register or volunteer, visit www.gospringvalley.com.

Mt. Helix Turkey Trot Nov. 28

Walk, waddle or trot off those Thanksgiving calories at the Mt. Helix Park Turkey Trot held on November 28, the Friday after Thanksgiving, at 10 a.m.

Meet at the Fire Station at 10105 Vivera and join the (free!) community walk to the park at the top of Mt. Helix.

For information, visit https://www.mthelixpark.org/.

Bates Nut Farm Holiday Craft Fair Nov. 28-29

Bates Nut Farm in Valley Center will host a Craft Fair Holiday Market on Friday and Saturday, November 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa will visit between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. when you and your family can enjoy Polar Express Tractor Hayrides with Santa and take photos (free) with Santa.

Other activities include face painting, pony rides, live music, food, and shopping from vendors of hand-crafted goods, just in time for the holidays.

For full details, visit https://BatesNutFarm.biz.

Julian Country Christmas and Tree Lighting Nov. 29

Julian hosts its annual Country Christmas and Tree Lighting on November 29 from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Enjoy live music all day plus shopping at a Christmas Market with more than 20 vendors. You can also stroll along Julian’s historic downtown to shop at the many boutiques.

The tree lighting takes place in Pioneer County Park, in front of the Julian Pioneer Museum. Santee arrives at 6 p.m. to visit with the children.

You’ll feel a nip in the air, catch the aroma of wood fires, and maybe catch a glimpse of snow capped mountains surrounding the former gold-mining town.

For details, visit https://visitjulian.com or https://visitjulian.com/to-see-do/special-events/country-christmas/#event=77969061;instance=20251129120000?popup=1&lang=en-US.

Holiday Lights on Main in El Cajon Nov. 29

You’re invited to kick off the holiday season at Holiday Lights in Downtown El Cajon on Saturday, November 29, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Prescott Park.

The evening features festive fun for the whole family including trackless train rides, live music, holiday vendors, a business walkabout with prizes, free photos with Santa, and more.

​Find more information at https://www.downtownelcajon.com/hlm.