Destination East County: Springtime festivals and events

Feb. 13, 2026 (San Diego’s East County) -- As the chill of winter fades, seasonal events are blossoming across San Diego’s inland region.

Upcoming festivities in March and April include flower and garden festivals, a Western Days parade and rodeo, Tomatomania, March Madness NCAA basketball, Easter egg hunts, a bunny train, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, live music concerts, theatrical productions, a health fair, and more.

Flower festivals and gardening events

Tomatomania! at The Water Conservation Garden March 6-7

Tomatomania, the world’s largest traveling tomato seedling sale, returns to the Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 and March 7. This event will feature 75 to 80 unique varieties specially selected to thrive in the heat of East County, including rare heirlooms and the 2026 Tomato of the Year, Sart Roloise, a stunning Belgian beefsteak known for its honey-sweet flavor and blue-tinged skin. Beyond the seedlings, visitors can shop for specialized fertilizers, cages and garden goodies, or consult with Master Gardeners.

Address: 12122 Cuyamaca College Drive West, El Cajon (Rancho San Diego)

Website: https://www.thegarden.org

Julian Daffodil Days March 21-22

Celebrate the “Flower of Hope” during Julian Daffodil Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21-22 at Julian Town Hall. The historic building will be filled with hundreds of prize-winning blooms in a sanctioned American Daffodil Society show. Local experts will be on hand to offer growing tips for the mountain climate, and visitors can stroll the village to see thousands of daffodils in bloom -- a tradition started by the late Sally Snipes to bring beauty and resilience to the town after the 2003 Cedar Fire.

Address: 2129 Main St., Julian

Website: https://www.visitjulian.com

Sweet Pea Day at Summers Past Farm April 18

Summers Past Farms in Flinn Springs invites you to savor Sweet Pea Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 18. Take a nostalgic stroll through a towering, fragrant maze of multi-colored sweet peas grown on vintage-style trellises. This annual open house allows guests to wander the gardens at their own pace, cut their own fresh bouquet (just $5) and browse the farm’s boutique shop for handmade soaps and herbal treasures while the spring bloom peaks.

Address: 15602 Olde Hwy 80, Flinn Springs

Website: https://www.summerspastfarms.com

Lilac Festival at Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures April 19 through May

Fort Cross celebrates the short and sweet lilac season during its Lilac Festival, held each weekend from April 19 through the end of May. The air is filled with the scent of fresh lilacs, and the farm offers everything from lilac-infused lemonade and treats to fresh-cut stems you can take home. Visitors can also enjoy scenic hayrides, rustic hoedowns with live music, and old-time activities such as tomahawk throwing and archery.

Address: 4425 Hwy 78, Santa Ysabel

Website: https://www.fortcross.com

Spring Garden Festival & Butterfly Release April 25

The Water Conservation Garden will host its Spring Garden Festival and Butterly Release from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 25, a day dedicated to the beauty and importance of local pollinators. The festival features a massive plant sale -- perfect for anyone looking to build their own drought-tolerant sanctuary -- plus garden tours, informational booths with experts and local artisan vendors. The highlight of the day is the live butterfly release, where hundreds of Painted Lady butterflies are set free into the garden.

Address: 12122 Cuyamaca College Drive West, El Cajon (Rancho San Diego)

Website: https://www.thegarden.org

Western heritage celebrations

Lakeside Western Days, Parade & Rodeo April 23-26

Lakeside’s Western Days transforms the town into a scene from the Old West April 23-26. The Western Days Parade kicks off on Saturday, April 25 at 9:35 a.m. starting at Woodside Avenue and Winter Gardens Boulevard. The parade features more than 100 entries including equestrian teams, vintage tractors and the El Capitan High School band. The Lakeside Rodeo brings world-class Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association athletes for four days of bull riding, barrel racing and steer wrestling. Run by the all-volunteer El Capitan Stadium Association, proceeds fund Lakeside's youth programs, scholarships and school facilities.

Address: 12584 Mapleview St., Lakeside

Website: https://www.lakesiderodeo.com/

Sports

NCAA March Madness (First & Second Rounds) March 20-22

The NCAA’s March Madness is coming up. The road to the Final Four runs through San Diego as Viejas Arena at San Diego State University hosts the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament March 20-22.

Address: 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego State Campus, San Diego

Website: http://viejasarena.com

Theatrical productions

Lamplighters Theatre’s “The Book of Will” onstage through March 22

Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa continues its stage productions of “The Book of Will” through March 22. The historical comedy depicts the friends who saved William Shakespeare’s legacy.

Address: 5915 Severin Drive, La Mesa

Website: https://lamplighterslamesa.com

Stagehouse Theatre at Grossmont College: “Urinetown” March 19-28

“Urinetown,” a musical satire about social irresponsibility and the privatization of public toilets, will be performed at the Stagehouse Theatre at Grossmont College March 19-28, with evening and matinee performances.

Address: 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon

Website: https://www.grossmont.edu/get-involved/arts-and-culture/theater-arts/index.php

Peter Pan Junior Theater presents “Li'l Abner” March 25-28

Peter Pan Junior Theater presents “Li’l Abner” March 25-28 at the Ray and Joan Kroc Salvation Army Performing Arts Center. The professional-grade production featuring local middle schoolers will bring the colorful world of Dogpatch to life.

Address: Ray and Joan Kroc Salvation Army Performing Arts Center, 6611 University Ave., San Diego

Website: https://www.ppjt.org

Dance

Southern California Ballet presents “Cinderella” April 18 in Poway

Southern California Ballet will present a magical staging of the classic fairy tale “Cinderella” on April 18 at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, with performances at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Address: 15498 Espola Road, Poway

Website: https://powaycenter.com

Concerts

Miguel & Jean Dawson at Cal Coast Open Air Amphitheatre March 14

On March 14, Grammy-winning R&B sensation Miguel Jontel Pimentel brings his high-energy tour to SDSU’s Cal Coast Open Air Amphitheatre, joined by special guest Jean Dawson, a genre-defying experimental artist who was raised in Spring Valley and Tijuana.

Address: 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego

Website: https://as.sdsu.edu/calcoast/

Lady A at Viejas in Alpine March 19

Lady A, multi-platinum country superstars formerly known as Lady Antebellum, will headline Viejas’ Concerts in the Park series in Alpine on March 19, bringing nearly two decades of hits like "Need You Now" to Alpine.

Address: 5000 Willows Road, Alpine

Website: https://viejas.com

Shaun Cassidy at The Magnolia March 22

Teen idol Shaun Cassidy, star of “The Hardy Boys” TV show, will perform at the Magnolia in El Cajon at 7 p.m. on March 22 bringing his “Magic of a Midnight Sky” tour to East County. Expect to hear his biggest hit – 1977’s “Da Doo Ron Ron,” a cover of The Crystals’ 1963 song that shot all the way to No. 1 and officially launched “Shaun-mania” in the U.S.

Address: 210 E Main St., El Cajon

Website: https://magnoliasandiego.com

Borrego Springs Performing Arts: INCENDIO March 27

INCENDIO, is coming to the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on March 27, featuring original world guitar compositions blending Latin, Middle Eastern, and Celtic grooves.

Address: 590 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs

Website: https://www.bspac.org/

Pianist Joyce Yang at Cuyamaca College April 9

Experience a world-class piano performance by Grammy nominee Joyce Yang as she returns to East County for the prestigious ECHO (East County Harmonics Organization) Chamber Music Series at Cuyamaca College on April 9. Known for her stunning virtuosity, Yang will perform a curated program of masterpieces in an intimate theater designed specifically for classical music acoustics.

Address: Samuel M. Ciccati Performing Arts Center, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway, El Cajon (Rancho San Diego)

Website: echochambermusic.org

Poway Center: Steve Augeri (formerly of Journey) April 11

Steve Augeri, former lead singer for Journey, will perform a night of Journey’s greatest hits at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts starting at at 7:30 p.m on April 11.

Address: 15498 Espola Road, Poway

Website: https://powaycenter.com

Charlie Puth at Viejas Arena April 22

Multi-platinum artist Charlie Puth will perform at the Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on April 22. He is currently touring his 2026 album, Whatever’s Clever!, but will also play classics, including “See You Again” and “Left and Right,” his collaboration with Jungkook of BTS.

Address: 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego State Campus, San Diego

Website: https://as.sdsu.edu/viejas_arena/

Fishing and Wildlife

Lake Jennings Trout Stocks March 2, 16 and 30

Fishermen take note: 1,000 lbs. of Rainbow Trout, including some “trophy-sized” fish, are stocked bi-weekly throughout March at Lake Jennings in Lakeside. The lake offers multiple ways to fish, from the ADA-accessible T-Dock to boat rentals and shoreline stalking around Sclera Bay. Note: A valid California State Fishing License is required for everyone 16 and older, and a daily Lake Jennings fishing permit must be purchased at the bait shop upon arrival.

Address: 9535 Harritt Road, Lakeside

Website: https://lakejennings.org

Remarkable Raptors at Mission Trails March 21

Mission Trails Regional Park will host “Remarkable Raptors” from 9 a.m. to noon on March 21. Visitors can learn about hawks and eagles, with live bird presentations and guided hikes.

Address: 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail in Mission Trails Regional Park, San Diego

Website: https://mtrp.org

California Wolf Center Tours in Julian: Weekends in April

Spring is an active time for wolves at the California Wolf Center in Julian, which offers guided tours each weekend in April. Guests learn about wolves and wolf conservation.

Address: K Q Ranch Road and Tall Pine Road, Julian

Website: https://californiawolfcenter.org

Holiday Happenings

HooleyFest at Hooley’s Public House March 17

Hooley’s Irish Pub will host HooleyFest all day on March 17. The ultimate St. Patrick’s Day celebration in East County will feature live music, Irish stew, green beer and fun galore. Be sure to wear green!

Address: 2955 Jamacha Road, El Cajon (Rancho San Diego)

Website: https://hooleys.com

St. Patrick’s Day Tea at Julian Tea and Cottage Arts March 13-17

Julian Tea and Cottage Arts will be serving up Irish-themed afternoon teas, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day from March 13-17. With seatings at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., the tea features corned beef savories and Irish soda bread scones. Reservations are required.

Address: 2124 3rd St., Julian

Website: https://juliantea.com

Easter Photos & Bunny Bash at Parkway Plaza March 21-April 4

Parkway Plaza invites you to its Bunny Bash including photos with the Easter Bunny from noon to 2 p.m. March 21 through April 4. This family-friendly event at the shopping mall features creative crafts, prize giveaways and special character appearances. Following the kickoff event, professional photos with the Easter Bunny will be available in the mall’s spring court daily through Saturday, April 4.

Address: 415 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon

Website: https://visitparkwayplaza.com

Santee Bunny Trail March 28

The city of Santee hosts a Bunny Trail from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 in Town Center Community Park East. Children can “hop” at their own pace to collect eggs from local vendors and businesses, then head to the city's “egg redemption” booth to exchange their haul for a festive goodie bag. The event also features a live DJ, crafts, face painting, carnival rides and professional photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

Address: 550 Park Center Drive, Santee (Town Center Community Park East)

Website: https://cityofsanteeca.gov

Bunny Train rides in Campo March 27-28 and April 5-6

The Pacific Southwest Railway Museum in Campo invites you to hop aboard the Bunny Trail March 27-28 and April 5-6, with several time options each day. After riding through scene vistas, children can hunt for eggs in the exhibit hall and trade in eggs for prizes, plus meet the Easter Bunny in his garden.

Address: 750 Depot Street, Campo

Website: https://psrm.org/bunny-train/

Santee Lakes Egg-stravaganza April 4

The annual Egg-stravaganza at Santee Lakes will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4. One of East County’s largest spring festivals returns; the event features more than 10,000 hidden eggs divided into age-specific “scrambles” to ensure every child gets a fair share of the loot. Beyond the hunt, the Lakes transform into a massive carnival with pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, inflatables and local food trucks. Admission to the event is free, but there is a nominal fee for parking and for some of the individual activities and rides.

Address: 9310 Fanita Parkway, Santee

Website: https://santeelakes.com

Arts and Crafts

Ilan-Lael (Hubbell House) Glass Mosaic Workshop March 14

The Ilan-Lael Foundation invites you to a glass mosaic workshop at Hubbell House in Santa Ysabel from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., March 14. Participants will spend a full day at the legendary mountain estate of the late artist James Hubbell for an immersive introduction to glass mosaic art." Facilitated by veteran studio artists, the hands-on workshop teaches the foundational tools, stained-glass cutting techniques and philosophies used to create the swirling, organic mosaics found throughout the property.

Address: 9301 Orchard Lane, Santa Ysabel

Website: https://ilanlaelfoundation.org

Library Events

San Diego County Libraries: Spring Break Reading Series April 13-17

The San Diego County Library system will hold its Spring Break Reading Series April 13-17. While students are away from the classroom for Spring Break, county libraries transform into hubs for “hands-on” learning and entertainment. Locations including El Cajon, Spring Valley. La Mesa, Rancho San Diego, Lakeside and more will feature a rotating schedule of local musicians, reptile shows, and Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math workshops.

Website: https://sdcl.org

Health

East County Chamber Health Fair April 25

East County Chamber of Commerce brings its annual Health Fair to Grossmont Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., April 25, between Target and Regal Cinemas. The family-friendly fair features more than 40 exhibitors providing complimentary health screenings, including blood pressure, glucose and BMI checks, alongside interactive fitness demonstrations like yoga and karate. Attendees can also access resources on senior care, financial planning and emergency services or participate in the on-site San Diego Blood Bank drive.

Address: 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa

Website: https://eastcountychamber.org

Business

Spring Fling Business Expo March 25

The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to a Spring Fling Business Expo between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 25 at the Courtyard by Marriott in El Cajon, 141 N. Magnolia Ave. Attendees can meet local business owners, savor samples of local restaurants, and vie for raffle prizes. Tickets are available online.

Address: 141 N. Magnolia Ave., El Cajon

Website: https://www.lamesachamber.com.