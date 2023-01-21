DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: TOP EVENTS JAN. 27-FEB. 25

By Jonathan Goetz and Miriam Raftery

January 21, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Upcoming festivities and events include concerts at The Magnolia in El Cajon and Viejas in Alpine, a star party, wildlife tracking and birding classes at Mission Trails, a play at Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa and Hawkwatch raptor viewing in Ramona.

PRINCE AGAIN AT THE MAGNOLIA

Prince Again, a tribute to Prince, will be playing January 27 at the Magnolia, formerly known as the East County Performing Arts Center.

For more information, you can visit www.MagnoliaSanDiego.com.

THE FAMILY STONE IN CONCERT AT VIEJAS

Also Friday January 27, The Family Stone, Jerry Martini and Phunne Stone daughter of Sly and Cynthia, will be in the Oak Ballroom at Viejas. As Sly performed "Everyday People," "Dance to the Music," and "Higher" on the Ed Sullivan Show, he opened, "Don't hate the black, don't hate the white. If you get bitten, just hate the bite."

You can find The Family Stone concert at www.Viejas.com and clicking on the events tab.

THE REVLON GIRL

Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa presents The Revlon Girl, evoking a 1996 disaster in Aberfan, England, where mining waste slid downhill and onto a school, killing many people. The play depicts four women who lost their children and the volunteers who helped them to heal.

The Revlon Girl is playing now through February 5th. For tickets, visit www.lamplighterslamesa.com.

STAR PARTY

Mission Trails Regional Park invites you to a Star Party, held on the first Friday each month.

You can join members of the San Diego Astronomy Association at the far end of the Kumeyaay Lake Campground’s Day Use Parking Lot to view the nighttime sky through telescopes; the next Star Party will be on Friday February 3 starting at Rain or cloudy skies will cancel this event.

WILDLIFE TRACKING

You can also join experienced Mission Trails Regional Park’s Tracking Team members on Saturday, February 4th from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. for an adventure in wildlife tracking on the Oak Grove Loop Trail.

Learn the art of discovering and identifying tracks and other signs left behind by the park’s wildlife. These easy walks are suitable for the whole family. Walks start from the front of the Visitor Center on the first Saturday of every month at 8:30 a.m.

Don’t forget to wear long pants for kneeling on the ground. Wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and bring along water. A hat and sunscreen are also recommended. Walks are canceled if raining.

BIRDING BASICS CLASS

Mission Trails also hosts a birding basics class on Saturday, February 25th from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Participants will learn techniques to identify birds at a glance, as well as how to use a field guide. Classes meet at the Visitor Center in Classroom A on the last Saturday of every month.

You can find information about Star Parties, Mission Trails Regional Parks Tracking and Birding Basics Class at the Mission Trails Regional Park website at www.mtrp.org.

HAWKWATCH

The Wildlife Research Institute presents Hawkwatch each Saturday in February at 10 a.m. at Begent Ranch in Ramona. Arrive at 9:30 for coffee and donuts.

Hawk Watch is an informative educational Biologists Talk plus question and answer session with falconry experts and ambassador raptors for you to see up close and personal.

The seated program lasts approximately 1.5 to 2 hours and is followed by an option for additional roadside observations of wild raptors and other wildlife including a Bald Eagle nest where you'll drive your own car less than 2 miles on paved roads. Biologists and local expert volunteer observers will help you spot and identify birds through high-powered professional telescopes. After the program, you can hike the Ramona Grassland Preserve hiking trail.

It is recommended to bring binoculars and a folding chair, if you have them, a jacket or other layered clothing and sturdy shoes for uneven terrain.

Find more information at wildlife-research.org/hawkwatch.