DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: TOP FESTIVALS AND EVENTS

By Miriam Raftery

June 9, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Activities in June include a summer wine trail in Ramona, an all-star block party at Jamul Casino, La Mesa’s Flag Day Parade held virtually this year, live comedy in La Mesa, National Cowboy Day in Ramona, butterfly releases at the Water Conservation Garden, outdoor concerts in Santee, La Mesa and El Cajon, classic cruises in downtown El Cajon, and movies in the park countywide. Plus coming attractions in July include the 50th annual Pine Valley Days, Santee Salutes and more.

SUMMER CRAFT FAIR JUNE 11-13 IN LA MESA

Ready for some summer shopping? A summer craft fair presented by The Applecrate and Traveling Treasures will be held at Helix High School in La Mesa (7323 University Ave) this weekend. Items for sale will include home décor, birdhouses, succulents, gardening items, Americana, vintage goods, jewelry, baby items, glassware, summer specialties, food and more.

For questions, contact showpro@cox.net.

SUMMER OF WINE TRAIL IN RAMONA WEEKENDS IN JUNE

The Ramona Valley Vineyards Association invites you to experience the beautiful Ramona wine country and visit up to 16 wineries on Saturdays and Sundays in June during the “Summer of Wine Trail.” In addition to a passport for discount wine tastings, you can also enjoy a charcuterie board provided by Ramona Family Naturals for pickup on your wine tasting adventure. Get details and tickets at https://ramonavalleyvineyards.com/.

ALL-STAR BLOCK PARTY IN JAMUL JUNE 12

On Saturday, June 12, Jamul Casino will ring in summer by hosting its annual All-Star Block Party featuring live entertainment, celebrity guests and giveaway .The all-day event will also include a Battle of the Broadcasters poker tournament featuring local sportscasters and other broadcast personalities, Cajun food in the Jive lounge, and special appearances by Sam the Cooking Guy and sports icon Bo Jackson. Find details at www.jamulcasinosd.com.

VIRTUAL FLAG DAY PARADE IN LA MESA JUNE 14

Not all events will be back live and in person. The La Mesa Flag Day Parade will salute Old Glory with a virtual event from May 31 through June 14th. Take-home kits with activities are available to the first 100 households to sign up. Learn more at cityoflamesa.us/1665/Flag-Day-Parade.

COMEDY NIGHT IN LA MESA JUNE 25

Looking for laughs after a year of quarantining? The Spacebar Café and Wine Bistro in La Mesa announces Friday night comedy as well as live on June 25th featuring top local talent including Chris Klobber, noted for his comedy tours at the San Diego Zoo, and other comedians. The fun starts at 7 p.m. with music followed by comedy at 7:30 p.m. For details, visit https://atspacebar.com/.

NATIONAL COWBOY DAY IN RAMONA JUNE 26

Kiwanis of Ramona will present the 14th celebration of National Cowboy Day on Saturday, June 26th from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at the Ramona Outdoor Center. The event features live music by Steal Dawn, a children’s fun zone, and a Western Wear costume contest for kids 10 and under. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase, plus guests can vie for silent auction and raffle prizes. For details, you can visit www.RamonaKiwanis.org.

BUTTERFLY RELEASES IN RANCHO SAN DIEGO SATURDAYS IN JUNE

Butterfly season is back at the Water Conservation Garden, where you can release your very own butterfly each Saturday in June from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the butterfly pavilion and native habitat area. Tickets and reservations are required and available online at at https://thegarden.org/product/butterfly-experience

SUNDAYS AT SIX CONCERTS IN LA MESA

You’re invited to come to enjoy a line-up of local bands at La Mesa’s “Sundays at Six” free summer concert series. Grab a picnic and lawn chair and relax in the outdoor amphitheater at Harry Griffen Park from 6-7 p.m. Sundays starting June 20 through July 25. The lineup includes Barbwire country music, It’s Captain J and the Jive Crew with Yacht rock, Solid Brass performing funk, soul and RB, Rachel Aldous and the Road Home playing bluegrass, and variety music from Breez’n. Find full details at cityoflamesa.us/specialevents.

OUTDOOR CONCERTS IN EL CAJON FRIDAYS AND CAR SHOWS ON WEDNESDAYS ALL SUMMER

Get ready for some rockin’ hot summer music concerts – with dancing. El Cajon’s Dinner and a Concert Summer Series returns starting Friday, July 2 with a season opener concert by Sully Band. Concerts will run each Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. from July through October.The concerts are held in Prescott Promenade Park on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. Bring a picnic or arrive early to dine at one of the many restaurants nearby. In addition, El Cajon’s Classic Car nights are back each Wednesday evening at Prescott Promenade all summer long. Get a full list of concert performers and car show themes at www.DowntownElCajon.com.

SANTEE SUMMER CONCERTS IN JUNE AND JULY

The Mighty Untouchables will open Santee’s Summer Concert series on June 24th. The concerts will be held Thursday evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. at 550 Park Center Drive. The concerts will run through August 12th, though not during the 4th of July week. Other groups booked include Back to the Garden, The Highwayman, Bill Magee Blues Band, Young Guns and Pop Vinyl. You can find more information at the City of Santee’s website at https://www.cityofsanteeca.gov/our-city/santee-summer-concerts

MOVIES IN THE PARK COUNTYWIDE ALL SUMMER

San Diego County’s summer movies in the park are back with options for live viewings in parks across San Diego County, as well as options for viewings from cars at some locations and several online showings, too. Get a full list of movie showings at summermoviesinthepark.com.

SANTEE SALUTES JULY 4

Santee Salutes returns in person at Town Center Park East on July 4. Dual fireworks will be launched at 9 p.m. from both Town Center Community Park and West Hills Park. The fun begins earlier at 2 p.m. when Town Center Park opens. Food vendors and Riverwalk Grill will be open at 5 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. patriotic ceremony and a 6:30 concert by the 80z All Stars before the fireworks at 9. Parking is limited; advance parking is required and you can purchase permits at https://city-of-santee-events.square.site/.

PINE VALLEY DAYS JULY 30-31

The 50th annual Pine Valley Days will take place on Friday, July 30 and Saturday July 31. The festivities begin with a deep pit barbecue on Friday night, July 30 at Pine Valley Park. On Saturday morning July 31, the Pine Valley Days Parade rolls out at 9 a.m along Old Highway 80., followed by family fun festivities at the Pine Valley Park with activities for kids, live music, and vendors. All proceeds benefit the Mountain Empire Men’s Club funds to support education and communities in the Mountain Empire region, including scholarships for students and movies in the park. For more information, visit https://pinevalleydays.com/.