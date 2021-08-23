DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: TOP FESTIVALS AND EVENTS AUG. 27-OCT. 24

East County News Service

August 23, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- This week’s Destination East County features Lakeside’s rodeo and Western Days parade, a concert to benefit the homeless in El Cajon, a concert by Fred Benedetti in Julian, and the Holy Smokes BBQ in Descanso.

Plus, we have a preview of coming attractions including our very own Party in Paradise and Community Champions Awards on September 25 in Jamul, the Monkees Farewell concert in El Cajon, Laurel and Hardy Comedy in Spring Valley, and the Borrego Days Desert Festival, as well as outdoor concerts and car shows in El Cajon plus movies in county parks all summer long.

LAKESIDE RODEO AUG. 27-29

The 57th annual Lakeside Rodeo returns August 27 through 29 at the Lakeside Rodeo Arena and Facility. The event features bull riding, barrel racing, a rodeo clown and more. Lakeside’s Rodeo benefits children’s groups in the Lakeside community.

For more information, you can visit www.lakesiderodeo.com.

LAKESIDE WESTERN DAYS PARADE AUGUST 28

The 56th Annual Lakeside Western Days Parade on Saturday, August 28 will feature the theme “Thank you healthcare workers.”

The parade will step off at 9:35 a.m. from the corner of Winter Gardens Blvd. and Woodside Ave., then turn left onto historic Maine Ave. and runs until 12 noon.

It is free to participate and to attend.

For more information or to sign up as a participant or sponsor, visit https://lakesidechamber.org/western-days-parade .

CONCERT TO BENEFIT HOMELESS IN EL CAJON AUG. 28

The Magnolia Center in El Cajon will host a concert on August 28 from 8-10 p.m. to benefit the East County Transitional Living Center that helps homeless individuals and families.

“An Evening with Mayor Wells” will feature El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, a talented musician, and his friends will provide live musical entertainment. A silent auction and painting demonstration will also be held.

For tickets, visit www.MagnoliaSanDiego.com.

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN SEPT. 3 IN JULIAN

Friends of the Julian Library continue their "Music on the Mountain" concert series with guitarist Fred Benedetti. Born in Japan, Benedetti began playing guitar at age nine and is now Chair of Guitar Studies and an associate professor of music at Grossmont College.

The concert will be on Friday, September 3 at 3 p.m. at the Julian library.

HOLY SMOKE BBQ SEPT. 5 IN DESCANSO

On Sunday, September 5, Our Lady of Light Catholic Parish in Descanso invites you to their 84th annual Deep Pit BBQ.

Called the Holy Smoke barbecue, it includes deep pit barbecued beef with all the fixing as well as ice cream and cobbler deserts. Beer and soda are also available.

Bring your dancing boots or shoes because the Whiskey Ridge Band will provide music. There are also crafts and games for kids, raffles and vendors.

For more information on the Holy Smoke BBQ, you can visit www.ourladyoflight.church.

PARTY IN PARADISE SEPT. 25

East County Magazine invites you to don your tropical attire and join us at our “Party in Paradise” on Saturday evening, September 25th where we will also present Community Champions Awards to honor outstanding community members.

The event will be held atop the new rooftop deck atop the Jamul Casino, with panoramic 360-degree views, shade, and a dance floor! Guests can enjoy a cocktail party, tropical dinner, live music by Slack Key Ohana, dancing, raffle and silent auction.

All proceeds benefit East County Media, supporting East County Magazine, East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts, and our Community Champions Awards.

To protect the safety of our guests, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required.

Tickets are available at EastCountyMagazine.org, with early bird rates through the end of August for the September 25th event.

THE MONKEES CONCERT SEPT. 18 IN EL CAJON

The Monkees will be live in concert on September 18 at The Magnolia performing arts center in El Cajon. The performance is their farewell tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band still includes two of its original members, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith. Their hit songs include “I’m a Believer” and many more.

Tickets are available at www.MagnoliaSanDiego.com.

SAPS AT SEA SEPT. 18 IN SPRING VALLEY

Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, the official Laurel & Hardy appreciation society, has resumed meetings with the next one slated for September 18th at 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Spring Valley.

The evening kicks off with Me and My Pal, a 1933 film in which Ollie is getting married. September's guest comedians are the Little Rascals in one of their most popular shorts, School's Out (1930). After intermission, more laughs are in store with A Chump at Oxford and the cartoon Blackboard Jumble in honor of back-to-school season.

For more information, visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.

BORREGO DAYS OCT. 23-24

The 55th annual Borrego Days Desert Festival will take place October 23 and 24 at Christmas Circle Community Park on Palm Canyon Drive in Borrego Springs. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The festive weekend includes a flyover, parade, live entertainment, dance floor, art exhibits, kid's zone, food vendors, adult beer garden, car show, Amateur Talent Show and more.

This year’s theme is “Welcome Back!” according to the event’s sponsor, the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

For more information on Borrego Days, you can visit borregodays.com.

OUTDOOR CONCERTS IN EL CAJON FRIDAYS AND CAR SHOWS ON WEDNESDAYS ALL SUMMER

El Cajon’s Dinner and a Concert Summer Series continues each Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. now through October. The concerts are held in Prescott Promenade Park on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. You can bring a picnic or arrive early to dine at one of the many restaurants nearby.

In addition, El Cajon’s Classic Car nights are back each Wednesday evening at Prescott Promenade all summer long. You can find a full list of concert performers and car show themes at www.DowntownElCajon.com.

MOVIES IN THE PARK COUNTYWIDE ALL SUMMER

San Diego County’s summer movies in the park are back with options for live viewings in parks across San Diego County, as well as options for viewings from cars at some locations and several online showings, too. Get a full list of movie showings at summermoviesinthepark.com.