DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: TOP FESTIVALS AND EVENTS DEC. 21-FEB. 4

East County News Service

December 19, 2019 (San Diego’s East County) - This week’s Destination East County features North Pole Limited train rides in Campo, Julian Victorian Christmas teas, and the Waits live at San Pasqual Winery’s tasting room in La Mesa.

Plus we’ll have a preview of coming events including concerts at the Magnolia in El Cajon, a Boogie Woogie New Year’s Party at the Courtyard Marriott in El Cajon, a Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve bash at Viejas, and open farm weekend at the Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona,

So scroll down for all of these events and many more!

NORTH POLE LIMITED TRAIN RIDES DURING HOLIDAY SEASON IN CAMPO

The North Pole Limited, a special holiday train ride, will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through and Christmas at the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum in Campo.

Santa’s elves will sing favorite Christmas carols, read a popular Christmas story to young ones, and pass out cookies and hot chocolate to all passengers. The North Pole Limited will stop at Santa’s Workshop to pick up Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will visit with all passengers on the vintage train on our way back to the lighted Campo Depot.

Advance tickets are recommended and can be purchased at the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum website at https://www.psrm.org.

JULIAN VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS TEAS DAILY THROUGH DEC. 23

Julian Tea and Cottage Arts is hosting its 25th annual Victorian Christmas teas daily during December, through December 23rd. The special menu includes finger sandwiches, savories, tea breads, scones with lemon curd and jam, plus seasonal desserts with a pot of tea. There is a special children’s menu and special vegetarian or gluten-free items are available with advance notice. There are several seating times each day. Reservations are required and can be made at http://juliantea.com/.

SAPS AT SEA PROUDLY PRESENT 'CHEESE IT, FELLAS! THE COPS!' DEC. 28

Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, will host its last program of 2019, “CHEESE IT FELLAS, THE COPS!” on Saturday, December 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Williams Hall at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Spring Valley.

The Saps will start off with a police-themed cartoon, then Stan and Ollie in The Hoose Gow (1929).

There will also be two guest comedian films.

After intermission, the Saps will screen the very first feature made by Laurel & Hardy: Pardon Us (1931).

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.

THE WAITS AT SAN PASQUAL WINERY TASTING ROOM IN LA MESA

On December 28 and again on January 4 at 7 p.m., you can enjoy live music with the Waits at the San Pasqual Winery tasting room in La Mesa’s downtown village. This acoustic guitar and mandolin duo has a unique blend of folk, bluegrass, country, classic rock and more.

Find details at www.SanPasqualWinery.com.

BOOGIE WOOGIE NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT COURTYARD MARRIOTT IN EL CAJON DEC. 31

The Courtyard Marriott Hotel in El Cajon invites you to a Boogie Woogie New Year’s Eve Party feature Grammy Award winner Hazel Payne, formerly of Taste of Honey, performing with Ken Meredith and Friends. The 10 piece band will bring you the sound of big bands.

Guests will also enjoy a buffet dinner, party favors, two drinks, live DJ Preacherman and emcee Gene Harris, formerly of Lights Out Jazz.

For tickets to the New Year’s Eve Party including overnight lodging at the hotel ($99 total) call (619) 334-6999 (or email GM.CYEC@excelhotelgroup.com). You can also visit the Courtyard Marriott El Cajon website for details.

ROARING ‘20S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT VIEJAS

To ring in 2020, Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine is hosting a Roaring ‘20s themed New Year’s Eve bash that promises to be the resort’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration yet.

You’re invited to don your flapper dress or Gatsby get-up, then choose a package tailored to fit your budget Festivities will span the ballrooms, pool bar, park, and beyond.

For more information, visit Viejas.com and click on the entertainment tab. (viejas.com/new-years-eve-bash-2020/).

MAGNOLIA CENTER CONCERTS

The Magnolia Center, formerly known as the East County Performing Arts Center, has a variety of shows coming up in the next few weeks.

Upcoming performances include folk art legend Art Garfunkle, the Alan Parsons Project, and country music great Wynonna and the Big Noise.

For tickets and the full lineup, visit www.MagnoliaSanDiego.com or the Magnolia on Facebook.

OPEN FARM WEEKEND AT THE OASIS CAMEL DAIRY JAN. 18-19

Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona invites you to open farm weekend on January 18 and 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Open Farm event features a live Bird and Animal Show, Camel Encounter with treat feeding and petting, Camel Rides, Mini Sheep Town Petting and a gift shop with camel milk skin care products, camel milk chocolate, camel fiber products and fun items for children.

Find details and directions at https://CamelDairy.com.

That’s all for this week! You can find details on all of these events and more in the calendar and events section at our website, www.EastCountyMagazine.org.

If you have an event you’d like added to our calendar, or if you would like to sponsor the Destination East County column on our website, or the Destination East County show on KNSJ Radio, you can contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org. Destination East County is the most-read feature on our website.

We’ll be back soon with more festivals, events and attractions in San Diego’s East County!