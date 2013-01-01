By Miriam Raftery and Jonathan Goetz

This week’s destination East County features events in mid-to late February across San Diego’s inland region.

Hot happenings include a tribute to Michael Jackson at Sycuan, a candlelight concert in Jacumba, Valentine teas in Julian, black history month events at Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges, new moon fishing at Lake Jennings, Laurel and Hardy night in Spring Valley, birdwatching classes at Mission Trails, Fido Fest in Santee, Touch-a-Truck in Lakeside, and Hawkwatch in Ramona.

MICHAEL JACKSON TRIBUTE FEB. 10 AT SYCUAN

Who’s Bad, the Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band has sold out performances across England and major venues in the U.S. Now the King of Pop tribute artists are coming to Sycuan’s Up Close Theatre on February 10.

For tickets, visit www.sycuan.com.

CANDLELIGHT CONCERT AT THE OLD JACUMBA BATHHOUSE FEB. 11

You’re invited to a candlelight session at the Old Bathhouse in Jacumba Hot Springs on Saturday, February 11th at 6 p.m.

Preston Swirnoff and the New Tongues Sound Art Trio will be performing.

The Old Bathhouse is located at the corner of Old Highway 80 and Jacumba Street.

VALENTINE TEAS IN JULIAN

Julian Tea & Cottage Arts invites you to savor romantically-inspired Valentine’s Teas from February 9th through 14th. The four-course menu features soup, finger sandwiches and savories, a scone with curd, jam and whipped cream, plus a grand finale served on a three-piece dessert tray.

The teas will be served both indoors and outdoors, weather permitting, and are also available to go. Options include special menus for children, vegetarian or gluten-free feasts, with advance notice.

There are several seating times, and reservations are required. For more delicious details or reservations, you can visit www.juliantea.com.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENTS

Grossmont and Cuyamaca College will host a variety of Black History month events in February.

Highlights include In His Words: Dissecting Truth Justice and Martin Luther King Jr. at Cuyamaca College on February 8th. Black/African American Heritage Family College night on Feb. 16 at Grossmont College, the Sounds of Blackness, a musical program on February 22 at the Cuyamaca College Performing Arts Center and Black Joy through Art Expression on February 28, also at Cuyamaca College.

NEW MOON FISHING FEB. 18

A new moon fishing night will be held at Lake Jennings on Saturday, February 18th. The lake will stay open until 10 p.m. and was recently stocked with 2,100 pounds of rainbow trout.

Campsites are available to reserve. You can also rent a lake front fire pit complete with firewood and cozy Adirondack chairs for sitting around the campfire. book lake front firepit rentals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information or to reserve a campsite or firepit, you can visit www.lakejennings.org.

LAUREL AND HARDY NIGHT FEB. 18

Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of Sons of the Desert, the Laurel & Hardy appreciation society, kicks off their 45th year with a program on Saturday, February 18 dedicated to the actress Mae Busch.

After a cartoon, the Saps will screen Stan and Ollie in Fixer Uppers, Them Thar Hills and Tit for Tat. This month's guest comedian will be Charley Chase.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. at Williams Hall at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Spring Valley. For more information, visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.

FIDO FEST IN SANTEE FEB. 25

Fido Fest, the largest dog festival in East County, will be presented by the city of Santee on Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dog adoptions, giveaways, a dog agility course and much more will be available at the free event held at Town Center Community Park East.

Other activities include a hay bale mountain, off-leash tennis ball mania, doggie cake walk, as well as “arfs and crafts” for your budding “Pawcasso.” There’s also a dog costume contest, plus prizes for the biggest and smallest dog, and for best trick.

Microchipping and pet licensing will be available for a small fee.

There’s also a Shelter Donation Drive to help local non-profit shelters. Bring an item to donate, such as a leash, dog toy or pet store gift card, and be entered to win great doggie gift baskets.

All dogs must be on a leash, be up to date on vaccinations, and comfortable in a crowd. You can find more information at www.FidoFestSantee.com.

TOUCH-A-TRUCK ROLLS INTO LAKESIDE FEB. 26

Lakeside Chamber of Commerce invites you to Touch-a-Truck, an experience geared towards the kid in all of us.

Guests can touch and see a wide variety of vehicles, trucks and equipment during the event on Sunday, February 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11600 Riverside Drive in Lakeside.

For more information, visit lakesidechamber.org.

BIRDING BASICS CLASS FEB. 25

Mission Trails also hosts a birding basics class on Saturday, February 25th from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Participants will learn techniques to identify birds at a glance, as well as how to use a field guide. Classes meet at the Visitor Center in Classroom A on the last Saturday of every month.

You can find information about Star Parties, Mission Trails Regional Parks Tracking and Birding Basics Class at the Mission Trails Regional Park website at www.mtrp.org.

HAWKWATCH EACH SATURDAY IN FEBRUARY

The Wildlife Research Institute presents Hawkwatch each Saturday in February at 10 a.m. at Begent Ranch in Ramona. Arrive at 9:30 for coffee and donuts.

Hawk Watch is an informative educational Biologists Talk plus a question-and-answer session with falconry experts and ambassador raptors for you to see up close and personal.

The seated program lasts approximately 1.5 to 2 hours and is followed by an option for additional roadside observations of wild raptors and other wildlife including a Bald Eagle nest where you'll drive your own car less than 2 miles on paved roads. Biologists and local expert volunteer observers will help you spot and identify birds through high-powered professional telescopes. After the program, you can hike the Ramona Grassland Preserve hiking trail.

It is recommended to bring binoculars and a folding chair, if you have them, a jacket or other layered clothing and sturdy shoes for uneven terrain.

Find more information at wildlife-research.org/hawkwatch.