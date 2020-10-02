DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: TOP FESTIVALS AND EVENTS FEB. 15-MARCH 29

By Miriam Raftery

February 10, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- This week’s Destination East County features Cupid’s Country Picnic in Santa Ysabel, Hikes and Hops in the Anza Borrego Desert, Emoja Jazz and Jokes at Cuyamaca College, Cupids and Canines at Grossmont Center, and Hawk Watch in Ramona.

Plus we’ll have a preview of coming events including music and comedy stars performing at the Magnolia in El Cajon,Tomatomania at the Water Conservation Garden, a Leap Day concert in Anza Borrego Desert State Park, Agatha Christies “The Hollow” onstage at Lamplighters Theater in La Mesa, and the La Mesa Chamber’s Salute to Local Heroes at Sycuan.

So scroll down for all of these events and many more!

CUPID’S COUNTRY PICNIC

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures in Santa Ysabel invites you to Cupid’s Country Picnic on February 15th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event includes a picnic, poetry reading, lover’ hayride, archery, scavenger hunt, and hoedown, plus discounts on chocolate tasting and winetasting at nearby businesses.

Find tickets and details at https://www.fortcross.com/.

HIKES AND HOPS IN ALCOHOLIC PASS ON VALENTINE’S WEEKEND

The Anza Borrego Foundation is hosting Hikes and Hops on Saturday, February 15th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trip leaders Diana and Lowell Lindsey, author of guide books on the desert area, will lead this adventure up Coyote Canyon to the top of Alcoholic Pass.

This is a strenuous 630 foot climb. Bring a lunch or snack to enjoy at the top while enjoying sweeping views. Trekking poles and hiking boots recommended.

To register ($15 for members, $20 for non-members) or get more information, visit https://theabf.org.

Alcoholic Pass was supposedly named because it was a short cut for early cattlemen who wanted to “wet their whistles.” In that tradition, after conquering the pass, hikers will head down to savor brew provided by Burning Beard and Pure Project Brewing Companies at Desert Gardens. Find tickets and details at the Anza Borrego Foundation website at https://www.TheABF.org.

EMOJA JAZZ AND JOKES FEB. 21 AT CUYAMACA COLLEGE

You’re invited to enjoy an evening of laughter and live music with the Cuyamaca College Umoja Scholars community as a scholarship fundraiser, "Jazz & Jokes," 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21st, at the Samuel M. Ciccati Theatre. ( Tickets are available online.)

The event is one of a series of activities on tap for Black History Month celebrated by both colleges. For more information visit https://www.cuyamaca.edu.

CUPIDS AND CANINES FEB. 22 AT GROSSOMNT CENTER

You’re invited to discover puppy love and take home a forever companion at Cupids and Canines, a pet adoption event at Grossmont Center in La Mesa on February 22nd from 11 am. to 3 p.m.

The San Diego Support Foundation and Grossmont Center are bringing together dozens of rescue groups for this matchmaking effort.

Find details and directions at https://www.grossmontcenter.com.

ECHO CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES AT CUYAMACA COLLEGE FEB. 24

The ECHO Chamber Music Series at Cuyamaca College offers internationally-acclaimed musicians who have performed across the globe.

A concert on February 24th features Reiko Uchida and Che-Yen Chen performing works by Mozart and Rachmaninoff. More information and tickets can be found at EchoChamberMusic.org

HAWK WATCH IN RAMONA EACH SATURDAY IN FEBRUARY

Every Saturday in February, Hawk Watch continues at the Begent Ranch in the Ramona Grasslands preserve. The event starts at 10 a.m. but arrival at 9:30 is recommend.

Hawk Watch is organized by the Wildlife Research Institute and includes up close looks at falcons and other raptors with wildlife biologists in a seated show, as well as an option for later roadside observations along a two-mile paved road where you may see a variety of other birds of prey including eagles.

Volunteers with high-powered telescopes will be on hand to enhance your viewing enjoyment.

You can find more information at wildlife-research.org/hawkwatch .

MAGNOLIA CENTER CONCERTS

The Magnolia Center, formerly known as the East County Performing Arts Center, has a variety of shows coming up in the next few weeks.

Upcoming performances include the Canadian hit band Walk off the Earth, late night TV comedy star Kathleen Madigan, Sinbad, ranked by Comedy Central among the 100 top stand-up comedians of all time, Colin Hay, former singer/songwriter with the band “Men at Work,” and Ben Rector, Emmy-nominated singer, songwriter and instrumentalist who has been featured on Conan, the Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel and other national TV shows.

For tickets and the full lineup, you can visit www.MagnoliaSanDiego.com

TOMATOMANIA AND MORE AT THE GARDEN

The Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College in Rancho San Diego has several fascinating events coming up in late February and March. These include Adventures in Sustainability on February 22nd, All About Worms and Composting on February 29th, and Tomatomania on March 7th featuring heirloom tomato seedlings and a national tomato growing expert.

You can find details on these event and more at www.TheGarden.org.

TRIVIA NIGHTS AT WINE WORKS EACH THURSDAY

Wine Works in La Mesa invites you to test your knowledge, vie for prizes and make new friends at Trivia Nights held each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://LaMesaWineWorks.com

LEAP DAY CONCERT IN ANZA BORREGO DESERT STATE PARK

On February 29th from 3 to 5:30 p.m., violinist and computer Beth Chafey-Hon will perform a Leap Day violin concert in the Anza Borrego Desert State Park.

Each original musical piece from her “Desert Song Cycle” CD will be accompanied by natural percussion and reading of a short poem.

Enjoy time under awe-inspiring canyon walls with the setting sun and revel in the natural concert acoustics; dress warmly and bring a blanket! This catered fundraiser, including wine and appetizers, will support the Anza Borrego Foundation’s mission to help the Park.

Tickets ($50 members, $65 nonmembers) include appetizers, wine, the concert and CD. Find information at https://www.theabf.org.

You can get tickets online or at the State Park Store in The Mall.

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S “THE HOLLOW” IN LA MESA FEB. 28-MARCH 29

Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa will present Agatha Christie’s murder mystery, “The Hollow” February 28th through March 29th.

An unhappy game of romantic follow-the-leader explodes into murder one weekend at The Hollow. Dr. Cristow, the Harley Street lothario, is at the center of the trouble when, assembled in one place, we find his wife, his mistress his former lover, and other guests. As the list of romantic associations grows so does the list of potential suspects when Dr. Cristow is shot dead. Nearly everyone has a motive, but only one of them did the deed.

Find tickets and details at https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com.

LA MESA CHAMBER SALUTES LOCAL HEROES MARCH 12

The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to its 12th annual Salute to local Heroes. This year’s theme is "Hooray for Hollywood: and the event will be held on March 12 at Sycuan Casino Resort from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

First responders from La Mesa Police, fire and paramedics will be honored as well as members of the retired senior volunteer patrol. Those honored are chosen by their departments for selfless acts of courage, dedication, bravery, compassion, and service to our community.

For details or tickets, you can visit Salute.lamesachamber.com.

That's all for this week! You can find details on all of these events and more in the calendar and events section at our website, www.EastCountyMagazine.org.

If you have an event you’d like added to our calendar, or if you would like to sponsor the Destination East County column on our website, or the Destination East County show on KNSJ Radio, you can contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org. Destination East County is the most-read feature on our website.

We’ll be back soon with more festivals, events and attractions in San Diego’s East County!





