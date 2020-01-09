DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: TOP FESTIVALS AND EVENTS JAN. 10-FEB. 28

By Miriam Raftery

January 9, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- This week’s Destination East County features Hawk Watch in Ramona, concerts at the Magnolia in El Cajon, the silent movie Passion of Joan of Arc in Borrego Springs, and Open Farm Day at the Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona.

Plus we’ll have a preview of coming events including San Diego restaurant week and Julian’s restaurant month, trivia nights at Wine Works in La Mesa, tapas and a flamenco show at Spacebar Café in La Mesa, and a Lamplighter’s Theater production of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery play, The Hollow.

So scroll down for all of these events and many more!

HAWK WATCH IN RAMONA EACH SATURDAY IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY

Every Saturday in January and February, Hawk Watch will be presented at the Begent Ranch in the Ramona Grasslands preserve. The event starts at 10 a.m. but arrival at 9:30 is recommend.

Hawk Watch is organized by the Wildlife Research Institute and includes up close looks at falcons and other raptors with wildlife biologists in a seated show, as well as an option for later roadside observations along a two-mile paved road where you may see a variety of other birds of prey including eagles.

Volunteers with high-powered telescopes will be on hand to enhance your viewing enjoyment. For more information visit https://www.wildlife-research.org/hawkwatch .

MAGNOLIA CENTER CONCERTS

The Magnolia Center, formerly known as the East County Performing Arts Center, has a variety of shows coming up in the next few weeks.

Upcoming performances include Angela Aguilar, the Alan Parsons Project, and country music singer Wynonna and the Big Noise. For tickets and the full lineup, you can visit www.MagnoliaSanDiego.com or the Magnolia on Facebook.

THE PASSION OF JOAN OF ARC JAN. 15 IN BORREGO SPRINGS

Borrego Performing Arts Center will present The Passion Of Joan of Arc on Wednesday, January 15th from 7 to 9 p.m. The 1928 silent film will be accompanied by a live orchestra and choir performing a haunting new score.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Borrego Springs Film Festival and the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center. Find tickets at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center website.

OPEN FARM WEEKEND AT THE OASIS CAMEL DAIRY JAN. 18-19

Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona invites you to open farm weekend on January 18 and 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Open Farm event features a live Bird and Animal Show, Camel Encounter with treat feeding and petting, Camel Rides, Mini Sheep Town Petting and a gift shop with camel milk skin care products, camel milk chocolate, camel fiber products and fun items for children.

Find details and directions at https://CamelDairy.com.

SAN DIEGO RESTAURANT WEEK JANUARY 19-26

San Diego Restaurant Week is coming up January 19th through 26th, when participating restaurants across our region are offering special menus and discounts to dining patrons. In East County there are several participating restaurants this year including five in La Mesa: Antica Trattoria, Bo Beau Kitchen and Garden, Casa de Pico, Farmer’s Table, and Vine Cottage.

Other inland eateries on the tour include Giardino Neighborhood Cucina in Lemon Grove, Terra American Bistro in San Diego, just one block west of La Mesa, and Bleu Boheme in Kensington. Find information on all of these dining options at https://www.sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

JULIAN RESTAURANT MONTH

Not to be outdone, many restaurants in and around Julian are celebrating California Restaurant Month throughout January with their own specials and surprises. Participating mountain area restaurants Colt’s Burger Bar, Lake Cuyamaca Restaurant, Descanso Junction, Fat Anthony’s, Heroes Restaurant, Jeremy’s on the Hill, Julia Grille, Julian Tea and Cottage Arts, Miner’s Diner, the Regulars Wanted Café, Wynola Pizza and Bistro, and the Cooler.

Find details at https://VisitJulian.com and click on the restaurant week link to view all of the delicious options.

BIRDWATCHING FEB. 1 AT EL MONTE COUNTY PARK

El Monte County Park in Lakeside (15805 El Monte Road) is a birding hotspot with an impressive array of birds. On February 1st from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. you’re invited to join Ranger Arnold, an experienced birder, to catch those winged creatures in action during an easy, 2-hour walk through the park before the gates are open to the public.

Binoculars and cameras are encouraged.

TRIVIA NIGHTS AT WINE WORKS EACH THURSDAY

Wine Works in La Mesa invites you to test your knowledge, vie for prizes and make new friends at Trivia Nights held each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://LaMesaWineWorks.com

TAPAS AND FLAMENCO THURSDAYS AT SPACEBAR CAFÉ

Spacebar Café in La Mesa is serving up Spanish-style tapas and Sangria for happy hours starting at 6 p.m each Thursday, followed by a Flamenco show with live music from 7 to 9 p.m.

For details and menu options, visit https://atspacebar.com.

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S “THE HOLLOW” IN LA MESA FEB. 28-MARCH 29

Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa will present Agatha Christie’s murder mystery, “The Hollow” February 28th through March 29th.

An unhappy game of romantic follow-the-leader explodes into murder one weekend at The Hollow. Dr. Cristow, the Harley Street lothario, is at the center of the trouble when, assembled in one place, we find his wife, his mistress his former lover, and other guests. As the list of romantic associations grows so does the list of potential suspects when Dr. Cristow is shot dead. Nearly everyone has a motive, but only one of them did the deed.

Find tickets and details at https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com.

