DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: TOP FESTIVALS AND EVENTS JAN. 30-MARCH 24

By Miriam Raftery

January 30, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) --This week’s Destination East County features a powwow at Cuyamaca College, Hawk Watch in Ramona, well known performers at the Magnolia Center in El Cajon, and the kickoff of Black History Month at Grossmont College.

Plus we’ll have a preview of coming events including the ECHO Chamber Music Series at Cuyamaca College, Emoja Jaz and Jokes also at Cuyamaca College, Hikes and Hops in the Anza Borrego desert, birdwatching in Lakeside, a Chapman Stick concert at Mission Trails Church, Trivia Nights at Wine Works in La Mesa, a Leap Day violin concert in Anza Borrego Desert State Park, Agatha Christie’s murder mystery “The Hollow” onstage at Lamplighters in La Mesa, and the La Mesa Chamber’s Salute to Local Heroes.

FLAMENCO, TAPAS AND PAELLA WITH EAST COUNTY DINING CLUB JANUARY 30TH IN LA MESA

East County Dining Club invites you to savor Spanish-style tapas, paella and a live Flamenco show on Thursday, January 30th at the Spacebar Café and Wine Bar in La Mesa. The restaurant will donate 20 percent of the event’s proceeds to benefit our own East County Magazine nonprofit news in the public interest.

The event begins with happy hour at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and the flamenco music show at 7 p.m. Reservations are required.

To RSVP, order your entrée and reserve space, you can call 619 698 7617 or email editor@eastcountymagazine.org.

Details are also available on our website at www.EastCountyMagazine.org .

POWWOW FEB. 1 AT CUYAMACA COLLEGE

Native American history and culture will be celebrated when tribes from throughout the West congregate at Cuyamaca College’s 6th Annual Powwow on Saturday, Feb. 1. Up to 2,500 people from throughout the region are expected to attend the free event that is open to the public.

The powwow begins at 9:30 a.m. with a traditional blessing, followed by the Ashaa Takook Bird Singers at 10 a.m., gourd dancing at 11 a.m. and Grand Entry at noon. The celebration continues until 8 p.m. and vendors will be selling Native American arts and crafts, fry bread and Indian tacos. Admission is free.

The the powwow takes place on an expansive lawn in front of the Communication Arts Center. The lawn is just on the other side of a campus road from several student parking areas, and parking is free.

Cuyamaca College is at 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway. For more information about Cuyamaca College, visit cuyamaca.edu.

HAWK WATCH IN RAMONA EACH SATURDAY FEBRUARY

Every Saturday in February, Hawk Watch continues at the Begent Ranch in the Ramona Grasslands preserve. The event starts at 10 a.m. but arrival at 9:30 is recommend.

Hawk Watch is organized by the Wildlife Research Institute and includes up close looks at falcons and other raptors with wildlife biologists in a seated show, as well as an option for later roadside observations along a two-mile paved road where you may see a variety of other birds of prey including eagles.

Volunteers with high-powered telescopes will be on hand to enhance your viewing enjoyment.

You can find more information at wildlife-research.org/hawkwatch .

ECHO CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES AT CUYAMACA COLLEGE FEB. 11 AND 24

The ECHO Chamber Music Series offers internationally-acclaimed musicians who have performed across the globe. Performances on February 11th and 24th will be held at the Samuel M. Ciccati Theatre at Cuyamaca College.

The February 11th program, "Colburn Onstage: Young Artists from the Colburn School," is a performance from students of The Colburn School, originally established as a preparatory arm of the USC Thornton School of Music. The program includes works by Beethoven, Giovanni Bottesini and Antonin Dvorak.

The February 24 concert features Reiko Uchida and Che-Yen Chen performing works by Mozart and Rachmaninoff. Uchida is a pianist who has performed extensively as a recitalist and chamber musician throughout the United States; violist Che-Yen Chen is a founding member of the Formosa Quartet and first-prize winner of the 2006 London International String Quartet Competition.

More information about each concert can be found and tickets can be purchased at EchoChamberMusic.org

HIKES AND HOPS IN ALCOHOLIC PASS ON VALENTINE’S WEEKEND

The Anza Borrego Foundation is hosting Hikes and Hops on Saturday, February 15th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trip leaders Diana and Lowell Lindsey, author of guide books on the desert area, will lead this adventure up Coyote Canyon to the top of Alcoholic Pass.

This is a strenuous 630 foot climb. Bring a lunch or snack to enjoy at the top while enjoying sweeping views. Trekking poles and hiking boots recommended.

To register ($15 for members, $20 for non-members) or get more information, visit https://theabf.org.

Alcoholic Pass was supposedly named because it was a short cut for early cattlemen who wanted to “wet their whistles.” In that tradition, after conquering the pass, hikers will head down to savor brew provided by Burning Beard and Pure Project Brewing Companies at Desert Gardens.

EMOJA JAZZ AND JOKES FEB. 21 AT CUYAMACA COLLEGE

You’re invited to enjoy an evening of laughter and live music with the Cuyamaca College Umoja Scholars community as a scholarship fundraiser, "Jazz & Jokes," 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21st, at the Samuel M. Ciccati Theatre. ( Tickets are available online.)

The event is one of a series of activities on tap for Black History Month celebrated by both colleges. For more information visit https://www.cuyamaca.edu.

MAGNOLIA CENTER CONCERTS

The Magnolia Center, formerly known as the East County Performing Arts Center, has a variety of shows coming up in the next few weeks.

Upcoming performances include Sinbad, ranked by Comedy Central among the 100 top stand-up comedians of all time, and Colin Hay, former singer/songwriter with the band “Men at Work,” and Ben Rector, Emmy-nominated singer, songwriter and instrumentalist who has been featured on Conan, the Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel and other national TV shows.

For tickets and the full lineup, you can visit www.MagnoliaSanDiego.com

BIRDWATCHING FEB. 1 AT EL MONTE COUNTY PARK

El Monte County Park in Lakeside (15805 El Monte Road) is a birding hotspot with an impressive array of birds. On February 1st from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. you’re invited to join Ranger Arnold, an experienced birder, to catch those winged creatures in action during an easy, 2-hour walk through the park before the gates are open to the public.

Binoculars and cameras are encouraged.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH KICKOFF FEB. 3 AT GROSSMONT COLLEGE

Grossmont College kicks off Black History Month on February 3rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m in the main quad with African drums and a barbecue fundraiser.

Also known as National African-American History Month, Black History Month grew out of “Negro History Week,” the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African-Americans in 1926, with the month of February selected because the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass were in that month.

In the late ‘60s, Negro History Week was transformed into Black History Month due to the civil rights movement, and in 1976 Black History Month was officially recognized by the federal government.

You can find a full list of Black History Event Month events at Grossmont College by visiting https://www.Grossmont.edu.

FEB. 9 CHAPMAN STICK CONCERT AT MISSION TRAILS CHURCH

On February 9th, local musician Tom Griesgraber will be performing at 3 p.m. at the Mission Trails Church (4880 Zion Ave., San Diego) on an unusual instrument/

The Chapman Stick looks like a wide guitar neck--without the guitar body. It has 12 strings--six guitar strings and six bass strings that are tapped rather than plucked.

Griesgraber is one of the world's most respected performers on the Stick. He has toured the US and Europe along with a drummer, providing the opening act for hosts of well known musicians.

He has also released seven CDs. His music blends jazz, rock and pop and musical textures of the world.

TRIVIA NIGHTS AT WINE WORKS EACH THURSDAY

Wine Works in La Mesa invites you to test your knowledge, vie for prizes and make new friends at Trivia Nights held each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://LaMesaWineWorks.com

LEAP DAY CONCERT IN ANZA BORREGO DESERT STATE PARK

On February 29th from 3 to 5:30 p.m., violinist and computer Beth Chafey-Hon will perform a Leap Day violin concert in the Anza Borrego Desert State Park.

Each original musical piece from her “Desert Song Cycle” CD will be accompanied by natural percussion and reading of a short poem.

Enjoy time under awe-inspiring canyon walls with the setting sun and revel in the natural concert acoustics; dress warmly and bring a blanket! This catered fundraiser, including wine and appetizers, will support the Anza Borrego Foundation’s mission to help the Park.

Tickets ($50 members, $65 nonmembers) include appetizers, wine, the concert and CD. Find information at https://www.theabf.org.

You can get tickets online or at the State Park Store in The Mall.

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S “THE HOLLOW” IN LA MESA FEB. 28-MARCH 29

Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa will present Agatha Christie’s murder mystery, “The Hollow” February 28th through March 29th.

An unhappy game of romantic follow-the-leader explodes into murder one weekend at The Hollow. Dr. Cristow, the Harley Street lothario, is at the center of the trouble when, assembled in one place, we find his wife, his mistress his former lover, and other guests. As the list of romantic associations grows so does the list of potential suspects when Dr. Cristow is shot dead. Nearly everyone has a motive, but only one of them did the deed.

Find tickets and details at https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com.

LA MESA CHAMBER SALUTES LOCAL HEROES MARCH 12

The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to its 12th annual Salute to local Heroes. This year’s theme is "Hooray for Hollywood: and the event will be held on March 12 at Sycuan Casino Resort from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

First responders from La Mesa Police, fire and paramedics will be honored as well as members of the retired senior volunteer patrol. Those honored are chosen by their departments for selfless acts of courage, dedication, bravery, compassion, and service to our community.

For details or tickets, you can visit Salute.lamesachamber.com.

That's all for this week! You can find details on all of these events and more in the calendar and events section at our website, www.EastCountyMagazine.org.

If you have an event you'd like added to our calendar, or if you would like to sponsor the Destination East County column on our website, or the Destination East County show on KNSJ Radio, you can contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.

