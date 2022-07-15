DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: TOP FESTIVALS AND EVENTS JULY 15 - AUGUST 15

By Miriam Raftery

July 15, 2022 (San Diego's East County) - This week’s Destination East County highlights upcoming East County events including the Ramona Country Fair, a Star Party at Mission Trails, the Lakeside Historical Society’s boutique and vintage sale, community concerts and car shows in several communities, a concert to benefit the homeless in El Cajon, candlelight concerts and the Mt. Helix Food and Wine Festival.

RAMONA COUNTRY FAIR JULY 29-31

If you missed the county fair, you can still enjoy carnival games, wild rides, live music, prizes and award-winning foods at the Ramona Country Fair. This old-fashioned country fair will be held July 29th through 31st at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center (431 Aqua Lane, Ramona).

Hosted by the Ramona Chamber of Commerce, the Ramona Country Fair also features numerous vendors and craftspeople, wine and beer tasting, and shows including Medieval and Renaissance performances, wild West skits, equestrian demonstrations, a Cornhole tournament, and live music ranging from country to rock and roll.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.RamonaChamber.com .

MAYOR WELLS AND FRIENDS CONCERT AUGUST 6

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, his band and friends will rock the Magnolia Theater in El Cajon on August 6 to raise funds for the East County Transitional Living Center, which helps the homeless transition off the streets. The Center is aiming to expand its emergency shelter program to help more homeless families with children. The concert will feature classic rock and starts at 7:45 p.m. All ages are welcome. For tickets, visit www.ECTLC.org.

STAR PARTY AT MISSION TRAILS AUGUST 5

The San Diego Astronomy Association invites you to a Star Party at Mission Trails Regional Park on the first Friday of every month, weather permitting, starting at sunset. The next Star Party is on Friday, August 5. Meet at the Kumeyaay Lake Campground.

For details on this and other Mission Trails Regional Park events, visit www.MTRP.org.

BOUTIQUE AND VINTAGE SALE AUGUST 4-6 IN LAKESIDE

The Lakeside Historical Society invites you to its annual boutique and vintage sale on August 4, 5 and 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the Olde Community Church/Lakeside Historical Museum (9906 Maine Avenue) in historic downtown Lakeside.

Items for sale include glassware, hats, dishes, jewelry, notions, vintage clothing, miscellaneous museum items and more.

MT. HELIX FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL AUGUST 20

The Mt. Helix Food and Wine Festival on August 20th provides spectacular views at sunset with tastes of top restaurants and beverage companies, artwork by local artists and dancing under the stars to music by Surfs Up, a Beach Boys cover band and the Surf Birdz.

This is a “party with a purpose,” supporting one of San Diego’s most beautiful historic places.



Advance tickets are available at www.MtHelixPark.org/events.

CONCERTS BY CANDLELIGHT ON MT. HELIX AUG. 12 AND SEPT. 9

The Fever Events Candlelight Series brings classical music to the amphitheatre atop Mt. Helix on Aug. 12 and Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. The concerts feature classical and popular music played by a string quartet beneath the stars, surrounded by the glow of candlelight in a spectacular setting.

The program includes classical works such as Vivaldi’s Four Seasons as well as pop pieces such as George Gershwin’s Summertime and Simon & Garfunkel’s A Hazy Shade of Winter.

For details and tickets, visit www.mthelixpark.org/events.

CAJON CLASSIC CRUISES EACH WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cajon Classic Cruise Car Shows are held each Wednesday night all summer long from 5 to 8 p.m.in the heart of downtown El Cajon, where thousands of people converge to visit displays of classic vehicles.

Many attendees enjoy arriving early to dine at local restaurants, including some with outdoor seating. The events customarily also include a DJ with music to liven up the festivities.

The theme on the next event on July 27th is Hot Rods galore. Find more upcoming Classic Cruise night happenings a www.DowntownElCajon.com .

DINNER AND A CONCERT: FRIDAY NIGHTS IN EL CAJON

You’re invited to enjoy outdoor concerts open to the community each Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Prescott Promenade in downtown El Cajon. The next two concerts feature funky rhythms by the Detroit Underground Band on July 22nd and the Billy Nation Band on July 29th, a tribute to Billy Joel. Find more concerts at www.DowntownElCajon.com.

LA MESA CLASSIC CARS SHOWS ON WEDNESDAYS

The La Mesa Village Association invites you to enjoy the La Mesa Classic Car Show running each Thursday night from 5 to 8 p.m. now through August. Visitors can stroll down La Mesa Blvd. between 4th Street and Spring to see vintage vehicles and enjoy live music from local bands that play atop the La Mesa Lumber truck "stage" at 3rd & La Mesa Blvd., as well as a DJ during the festivities.

Upcoming bands include Santana Soul on July 21st and Stand Up Guys on July 28th. Find a full schedule at www.lamesavillageassociation.org/.

SANTEE SUMMER CONCERTS THURSDAY NIGHTS

Santee’s summer concert series has performances each Thursday night from now through August 18th at Towne Center Community Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy in the park. The next two shows feature the Bill Magee Blues Band on July 21st and Santana Soul on July 28th.

You can find more Santee concerts at www.SanteeSummerConcerts.com.

VIEJAS CONCERTS IN THE PARK IN ALPINE

Viejas Casino & Resort has some hot summer nights entertainment lined up at its outdoor park at Viejas in Alpine.

The next two concerts are Latino Night on July 29th and Blue Oyster Cult on August 5th.

For tickets and details, visit https://viejas.com/entertainment/.