DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: TOP FESTIVALS AND EVENTS OCT. 28 - NOV. 21

October 24, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – This week’s Destination East County features many of East County’s most popular fall festivities including some haunting Halloween happenings, a murder mystery play, plus art and winetasting events to celebrate harvest season in our region’s wine country.

HAUNTFEST ON MAIN OCT. 29 IN EL CAJON

The 9th annual HauntFest on Main takes place in downtown El Cajon on Friday, October 29th from 4 to 9 p.m.

This family-friendly event features live music on two stages as well as costume contests, carnival rides and games, a car show, candy challenge activities, a Kidz Zone, face painting, plus performances by TNT dancers, Arts in Motion & Jr. Crew. There’s also a pumpkin patch, craft and game booths, an LED rock wall, inflatable jumps for kids and a surprise movie in the park. Find all the chilling and thrilling details at http://hauntfest.org/.

SPOOKY SLEEPOVER AND PUMPKIN BASH OCT. 29-30 AT LIONS, TIGERS AND BEARS in ALPINE

Lions, Tigers and Bears, an exotic animal rescue facility in Alpine, invites you and your family to camp under the stars with wild animals on October 29th through 30th.

This spooky event includes campfire songs, S’mores with hot cocoa, pumpkin carving, a Halloween costume contest, animal trivia contest, and Pumpkin bash when the animals receive their Halloween treats tucked inside pumpkins carved by campers.

For tickets and details, visit https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/.

SPOOKY CAMP-O-WEEN AT LAKE JENNINGS OCT. 29-31

Lake Jennings plans its second spooky campout on Oct. 29th through 31st. Each includes Friday night pickup of creepy crafts, a Saturday costume parade at 4 p.m., campsite decorating contest judging at 6:30 p.m. and a socially distanced scavenger hunt all weekend long.

For reservations and details, visit www.LakeJennings.org.

PUMPKIN EXPRESS TRAIN RIDES CONTINUE OCT. 30-31

Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association invites you to take a ride on the Pumpkin Express for a Halloween celebration October 30th and 31st. The fun includes a ride aboard a decorated historic train with several departure times at the Campo Depot.

After the scenic ride, children and parents can enjoy decorating pumpkins from the depot’s pumpkin patch and walk through a themed display building with Halloween scenes, a haunted train and a creepy cast of ghosts and ghouls.

For tickets and details, visit the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum’s website at https://www.psrm.org/pumpkin/.

TRICK OR TREAT ON MAINE OCT. 31

The Miss Lakeside Scholarship Pageant sponsors Trick or Treat on Maine Avenue each year for the children of Lakeside. The 11th annual event happens Halloween night, October 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Maine Avenue in the heart of downtown Lakeside

RAMONA ART AND WINE FESTIVAL NOV. 5-7

The 9th annual Ramona Art & Wine Festival will feature nine wineries participating in the three-day progressive event on Friday to Sunday, November 5, 6 and 7, 2021.

The festival features wine tasting from many local wineries paired with gourmet food tasting from local caterers. Guests can also shop for arts and crafts from local artists and artisans and bid on auction items including hand-painted wine barrels.

For details, you can visit https://ramonaartandwinefest.net/.

DIAL M FOR MURDER: NOW THROUGH NOV. 7 IN LA MESA

Lamplighter’s Theatre in La Mesa presents the classic thriller, “Dial M For Murder” running now through November 7th.

The play is based on the Alfred Hitchcock movie centered around a tennis pro’s scheme to murder his wife. Will he get away from it?

To find out, you can get tickets at www.lamplighterslamesa.com.

75TH ANNUAL MOTHER GOOSE PARADE NOV. 21 WILL BE VIRTUAL

The 75th annual Mother Goose Parade will be held virtually on November 21, the Sunday before Thanksgiving, at 1 p.m. The parade theme is “Celebrating 75 Years of East County Fun.”

Mother Goose Parade Association president Daryl Priest promises the virtual parade will feature new traditions and many surprise guests.

You can view the parade online at www.MotherGooseParade.org

VINTAGE ALPINE NOV. 21

The beautiful gardens at Summers Past Farms in Flinn Springs is the setting for the 30th annual Vintage Alpine: A Wine Experience in the Country. The event takes place on Sunday, November 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Drawing over 400 visitors, the event features up to 20 local wineries offering tastes as well as samples from 20 restaurants offering special foods to savor. Guests will also enjoy live music and a silent auction.

For tickets and more information, visit https://vintagealpine.org/.