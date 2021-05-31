DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: TOP FESTIVALS AND EVENTS THIS SUMMER

By Miriam Raftery

May 31, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, many of East County’s most popular events are coming back this summer including festivals, fairs, car shows, concerts, parades and more.

DESCANSO DAYS JUNE 5

Descanso Days returns on June 5th at the historic Descanso town hall. A parade rolls out from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature live music by Whiskey Ridge, a beer garden, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments, food, from Descanso Junction games, a raffle and more.

Arrive early, since the street shuts down for the parade. For tickets, visit

www.DescansoTownHall.org.

BUTTERFLY RELEASES AT THE WATER CONSERVATION GARDEN IN JUNE

Butterfly season is back at the Water Conservation Garden, where you can release your very own butterfly each Saturday in June from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the butterfly pavilion and native habitat area. Tickets and reservations are required and available online at https://thegarden.org/product/butterfly-experience.

NATIONAL COWBOY DAY JUNE 26

Kiwanis of Ramona will present the 14th celebration of National Cowboy Day on Saturday, June 26th from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at the Ramona Outdoor Center. The event features live music by Steal Dawn, a children’s fun zone, and a Western Wear costume contest for kids 10 and under. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase, plus guests can vie for silent auction and raffle prizes. For details, you can visit www.RamonaKiwanis.org .

DINNER AND A CONCERT SERIES FRIDAYS STARTING JULY 2

Get ready for some rockin’ hot summer music concerts – with dancing. El Cajon’s Dinner and a Concert Summer Series returns starting Friday, July 2 with a season opener concert by Sully Band. Concerts will run each Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. from July through October.The concerts are held in Prescott Promenade Park on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. Bring a picnic or arrive early to dine at one of the many restaurants nearby. In addition, El Cajon’s Classic Car nights are back each Wednesday evening at Prescott Promenade all summer long. Get a full list of concert performers and car show themes at www.DowntownElCajon.com.

SANTEE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES STARTS JUNE 24

The Mighty Untouchables will open Santee’s Summer Concert series on June 24th. The concerts will be held Thursday evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. at 550 Park Center Drive. The concerts will run through August 12th, though not during the 4th of July week. Other groups booked include Back to the Garden, The Highwayman, Bill Magee Blues Band, Young Guns and Pop Vinyl. You can find more information at the City of Santee’s website at https://www.cityofsanteeca.gov/our-city/santee-summer-concerts

SUMMER MOVIES IN THE PARK

San Diego County’s summer movies in the park are back with options for live viewings in parks across San Diego County, as well as options for viewings from cars at some locations and several online showings, too. Get a full list of movie showings at summermoviesinthepark.com.

LA MESA FLAG DAY PARADE NOW-JUNE 14

Not all events will be back live and in person. The La Mesa Flag Day Parade will salute Old Glory with a virtual event from May 31 through June 14th. Take-home kits with activities are available to the first 100 households to sign up. Learn more at cityoflamesa.us/1665/Flag-Day-Parade.