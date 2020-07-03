DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: TOP FESTIVALS MID-MARCH THROUGH APRIL

By Miriam Raftery

March 9, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- This week’s Destination East County features St. Patrick’s Day fun at Hooley’s Irish Pub, Irish teas in Julian, spring wildflower walks in the Anza-Borrego Desert, a Hawk Talk at the Santa Ysabel Nature Preserve, Agatha Christie’s the Hollow in La Mesa, concerts at the Magnolia in El Cajon and a LatinX Film and Art Festival at San Diego, all in March.

Plus we have a preview of April attractions including an oysters and white wine pairing at Ramona Ranch Winery, Eggstravanza at Santee Lakes, Cajon Classic Cruises in El Cajon, a Salsa and Salsa contest in Lemon Grove, a Literary Arts Festival at Grossmont College, as well as a Garden and Butterfly Festival at Cuyamaca College.

So scroll down for all of these events and many more!

ST. PATRICK’S TEAS MARCH 12-16 IN JULIAN

Julian Tea & Cottage Arts invites you to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a green-themed, four-course tea from March 12th through March 16th. There are three seatings daily.

The menu includes soup, mini-cheese scones, finger sandwiches, scones with curds, jam and whipped cream, plus dessert. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available on request. For reservations, visit https://juliantea.com.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY AT HOOLEY’S IRISH PUBS MARCH 17

Hooley’s Irish pubs in La Mesa and Rancho San Diego invite you to come enjoy a pint of ale on St. Patrick’s Day from 11 a.m. to midnight. Guests are invited to wear green and enjoy live music. Find directions and details at https://hooleys.com.

SPRING WILDFLOWER WALKS IN ANZA-BORREGO DESERT IN MARCH

The Anza-Borrego Foundation is offering guided walks to see desert wildflowers and other plants each Friday morning from now through the end of March.

Botany Society volunteers will lead hikes to view desert blooms. Participants will carpool to the flower areas, so locations and driving distances will vary. If you go, be sure to bring water and sun protection.

Reservations are required, and there is a limit of 30 people for these free wildflower walks. To register, you can call (760)767-0446 extension 1002 or visit the Anza Borrego Foundation website at https://www.TheABF.org.

HAWK TALK IN SANTA YSABEL MARCH 29

San Diego County Parks invites you to Hawk Talk on Saturday, March 29th at 10 a.m. at the Santa Ysabel Nature Preserve.

Learn how hawks hunt and see them up close, as well as visiting educational displays and strolling a scenic trail. For details, you can visit sdparks.org or the Volcan Mountain Foundation's website at VolcanMt.org.

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S “THE HOLLOW” IN LA MESA CONTINUES THROUGH MARCH 29

Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa will present Agatha Christie’s murder mystery, “The Hollow” through March 29th.

An unhappy game of romantic follow-the-leader explodes into murder one weekend at The Hollow. Dr. Cristow, the Harley Street lothario, is at the center of the trouble when, assembled in one place, we find his wife, his mistress, his former lover and other guests. As the list of romantic associations grows so does the list of potential suspects when Dr. Cristow is shot dead. Nearly everyone has a motive, but only one of them did the deed.

MAGNOLIA CENTER CONCERTS

The Magnolia Center in El Cajon has a variety of shows coming up in the next few weeks.

Upcoming performances include Latin American comedienne Sofia Niño de Rivera, the famed Monkees rock and roll band, Italian singer Zucchero, and the Mavericks performing country and Latin music.

For tickets and the full lineup, you can visit www.MagnoliaSanDiego.com.

SDSU LATINX FILM AND ART FESTIVAL MARCH 22

San Diego State University will host a LatinX Film and Art Festival on Sunday, March 22nd from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union Theatre. In collaboration with Teatro Azteca, a film and art festival that celebrates Latinx culture featuring works from both students and local artists.

For tickets and details, visit https://www.SDSU.edu and click on campus events. (Or use this direct link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-annual-sdsu-latinx-film-art-festival-tickets-95072013953)

TRIVIA NIGHTS AT WINE WORKS EACH THURSDAY

Wine Works in La Mesa invites you to test your knowledge, vie for prizes and make new friends at Trivia Nights held each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, you can visit https://LaMesaWineWorks.com.

Find tickets and details at https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com.

WHITE WINE AND OYSTER PAIRING APRIL 4 AT RAMONA RANCH WINERY

Ramona Ranch Winery invites you to a white wine and oyster pairing on April 4th from 2 to 4 p.m. This event includes live music and food provided by John Little Catering.

You’re invited to wear white and savor the winery’s white wines paired with fresh-shucked oysters served raw or grilled – your choice – with a selection of condiments including tabasco, fresh lemon, lime, mignonette and jalapenos. Plus a chef’s choice dessert will be provided.

For tickets and to RSVP, visit www.RamonaRanchWines.com (Direct link for event: https://addmi.com/e/spring-white-wine-oyster-pairing-M1arr_mQ25cz9IONmsZ)

EGGSTRAVAGANZA APRIL 4 AT SANTEE LAKES

Spring is in the air at Santee Lakes, which will host its annual Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 4th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event will feature egg hunts for children, craft booths, inflatables, carnival rides, pony rides, face painting, food and more. Find directions and details at https://www.SanteeLakes.com.

SPRING HARP FEST APRIL 11 IN LA MESA

If you love harmonica music, you’ll find plenty at the Spring Harp Fest April 11th at La Mesa’s Harry Griffen Park.

In addition to a full lineup of talented musical artists, the festival also features an unknown artists’ jam session.

Find more information at https://www.springharpfest.org/.

CAJON CLASSIC CRUISES STARTS APRIL15

Cajon Classic Cruises revs up for a new season starting April 15th with a full street closure in downtown El Cajon. The Classic Cruise nights continue each Wednesday night from 5 to 8 p.m. all spring and summer long.

For details and a schedule of events, visit www.DowntownElCajon.com.

SALSA Y SALSA APRIL 18 IN LEMON GROVE

Lemon Grove Lions Club is hosting its Salsa y Salsa Fundraiser on April 18th from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature a salsa tasting and salsa contest, salsa dancing, plus delicious Mexican food, music, silent auction & raffle.

Salsa & Sala will be held at the Monte Vista Village Auditorium ($20 in advance, $25 at the door). All proceeds will go toward Lions Club Service Projects and support our Lemon Grove Little League.

Tickets can be reserved by calling Tobi Gary at 619-248-1387.

GROSSMONT COLLEGE LITERARY ARTS FESTIVAL

Grossmont College in El Cajon will host a literary arts festival April 20th through 23rd. The annual event will highlight fiction authors, spoken word artists, poets and more.

For details, you can visit www.Grossmont.edu.

SPRING GARDEN & BUTTERFLY FESTIVAL APRIL 25

The Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College invites you to its 27th annual Spring Garden & Butterfly Festival on April 25th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can view butterfly releases, meet with landscape design consultants, shop at vendors displaying crafts and garden items, and stock up for your garden at a plant sale including milkweed to attract butterflies. Children will also enjoy a Pollinator Party with Ms. Smarty-Plants.

Find details at www.TheGarden.org.

That’s all for this week! You can find details on all of these events and more in the calendar and events section at our website, www.EastCountyMagazine.org.

If you have an event you’d like added to our calendar, or if you would like to sponsor the Destination East County column on our website, or the Destination East County show on KNSJ Radio, you can contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org. Destination East County is the most-read feature on our website.

We’ll be back soon with more festivals, events and attractions in San Diego’s East County!