DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: TOP SPRINGTIME FESTIVALS AND EVENTS

By Miriam Raftery

March 11, 2022 (San Diego's East County) - This week’s Destination East County includes a look ahead at some of the most iconic festivals and events coming up this week, from St. Patrick’s Day fun to springtime celebrations, historical reenactments, wine and food festivals and more.

Scroll down for the full slate of events coming up.





LATINO FILM FESTIVAL MARCH 10-20

The 29th Annual San Diego Latino FILM Festival begins March 10th and runs through March 20th at the Fashion Valley AMC. There are many remarkable films being shown in the 10 days of the festival, including films from film makers in San Diego and East County.

The festival features over 160 films from Central America and The United States, plus art from prominent Latino artists on display, as well as daily live music. The full schedule of the events can be found at the San Diego Latino Film Festival website at https://sdlff2022.eventive.org/schedule.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY LUCKY ADVENTURE MARCH 17

You’re invited to a St. Patrick’s Day Lucky Adventure at Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures to celebrate and learn some history about St. Patrick on March 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants can kick up their heels in an Irish jig with jug band music, target sneaky leprechauns at the Ghost Town slingshot gallery, see snakes similar to those that legend contends St. Patrick drove out of Ireland, and venture into a land of leprechaun magic in search of special treasures.

Other activities include a petting zoo and crafts. Prepaid reservations are required.

Fort Cross is located in Santa Ysabel, just outside of Julian. For reservations and ore information, visit https://www.FortCross.com.

HOOLEY’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION

Hooley’s Public House, once voted the most authentic Irish pub outside of Ireland, invites you to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17. Both the Rancho San Diego and La Mesa locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with no cover charge.

“Hooligans” are invited to enjoy live Irish music as well as food and drinks at Hooley’s.

For the menu and details, visit https://hooleys.com.

IRISH TEAS MARCH 17-21 IN JULIAN

Julian Tea and Cottage Arts will be serving up St. Patrick’s Day Teas March 17-21, both indoors and outdoors, weather permitting. The teas are also available to go.

The special set menu is a “green themed” version of Julian Tea’s four-course Cottage Classic Tea, starting with a cup of Irish vegetable soup or house pumpkin soup with Irish soda bread, then a variety of Irish inspired finger sandwiches and savories. For dessert, savor a scone with curd, jam and whipped cream, and carrot cake.

They can prepare vegetarian and gluten free versions of this tea with advance notice, and there are special menus for children. There are three seating times each day, at 11:30, 1 and 2 p.m.



Reservations are required and can be made at https://juliantea.com.

JULIAN DAFFODIL SHOW MARCH 19-20 AND U-PICK DAFFODILS MARCH 19-MAY 1

The Julian Daffodil Project was started by Sally Snipes in 1990 as a memorial to her father Jack Snipes. Now there are 4 million bulbs planted in Julian!

The annual Julian Daffodil show will be held March 19 and 20 from noon to 5 pm at the Julian Town Hall.

In addition, you can enjoy U-pick daffodils on Saturdays and Sundays from March 19 through May 1 during Daffodil Days at Julian Farm and Orchard.

Daffodils are said to symbolize friendship but also new beginnings. They are one of the first signs of Spring and are known in Britain as “Lent Lilies” associated with Easter.

Find details at VisitJulian.com.

CLASSIC CRUISE SEASON OPENS APRIL 13

Cajon Classic Cruise Car Shows return in the heart of downtown El Cajon, where thousands of people converge to visit displays of classic vehicles each Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. Opening night is April 13. The season runs through October 26.

Many attendees enjoy arriving early to dine at local restaurants, including some with outdoor seating. The events customarily also include a DJ with music to liven up the festivities.

For details, visit https://downtownelcajon.com/cajon-classic-cruise-car-shows/.

TASTE OF JULIAN APRIL 30

Julian’s annual “Taste of Julian” celebrates the town’s diverse culinary delights – proving there’s much more here than the community’s famed apples.

The self-guided tour includes a variety of participating restaurants, bakeries, and tasting rooms for wine, beerand cider on April 30th from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Early reservations are advised, since this event always sells out. Find tickets and details at https://visitjulian.com/to-see-do/special-events/taste-of-julian/.

CAMPO DAYS APRIL 30

You’re invited to experience the history and heritage of San Diego’s East County during Campo Day. The event will take place on Saturday, April 30th at four separate locations—the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum, motor Transport Museum, Gaskill Brothers Stone Store Museum, and the Camp Lockett Event & Equestrian facility.

The event will bring to life the community’s colorful past which includes a historic railway, Wild West shootout, Native Americans, pioneers, cowboy skills, Buffalo soldiers, a cavalry camp and living military history. There’s also an evening dance.

For more information, check out https://visitcampo.com/.

VINTAGE ALPINE MAY 1

Vintage Alpine will offer tastes from over 40 local wineries, restaurants and breweries – all in the beautiful setting at Summer’s Past Farms in Flinn Springs on May 1st from 1 to 4 p.m.. Visitors can also enjoy live music and a silent auction.

It’s all for a good cause, too, benefitting the Kiwanis Club of Alpine Foundation, which supports services and programs for children in San Diego County.

For tickets and a full list of participating vendors, visit https://vintagealpine.org/.