DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE SHOOTING OF MAN AND TRUCK IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

November 8, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call reporting a shooting near Blossom Lane and Washington Street in Lemon Grove this morning at 10:15 a.m. found an unoccupied truck with multiple bullet holes in its side. The truck had struck a curb, causing a tire to go flat. A 29-year-old victim later arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

“The gunshot wound did not appear to be life-threatening and the victim is currently listed in stable condition,” says Sergeant Pat Fox.

Detectives from the Lemon Grove substation and Rancho San Diego station responded to the incident; the investigation is ongoing.