DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING DEATH OF TODDLER IN LAKESIDE

By Miriam Raftery

March 30, 2025 (Lakeside) – Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting that a toddler was not breathing last night at 8:53 p.m. in the11600 block of Camino Del Tierra, Lakeside.

“Deputies from the Lakeside substation and paramedics from the Lakeside Fire Department arrived and performed life saving measures on the toddler,” says Lieutenant Patrick Fox. The toddler was transported to the hospital, where the child tragically passed away. 

Detectives are diligently gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining the circumstances surrounding this death. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 868-3200.  You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

 


