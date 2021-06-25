DETECTIVES RAID ILLEGAL MARIJUANA FARM IN WARNER SPRINGS

East County News Service

File photo: marijuana cultivation

June 25, 2021 (Warner Springs) – Sheriff’s detectives seized 427 marijuana plants worth nearly a half million dollars, along with seven firearms and around $10,000 in cash following a search warrant served yesterday at noon.

Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Narcotics and Gangs Division, along with deputies from the Fallbrook Crime Suppression Team and members of the Special Enforcement Detail served the search warrant in the 38000 block of CA-79 in Warner Springs.

The warrant was part of an investigation by Sheriff's Detectives of illegal marijuana cultivation and sales in San Diego County.

San Diego County's Code Enforcement, investigators from the California Water Board, and San Diego Gas & Electric also assisted in today's operation.

“They discovered numerous violations creating a dangerous situation, as well as environmental-related crimes happening on the property due to the illegal cultivation,” says Sergeant K . Harris with the Sheriff’s Department. “It is not uncommon for investigators to find dangerous chemicals, illegal pesticides and other hazardous materials used at unlicensed marijuana grow sites. These dangerous materials may enter the local ground water supply and streams, creating environmental hazards.”

Unlike legally cultivated cannabis, which is subject to inspection for quality and purity, illegal marijuana cultivation sites such as these are often the source of products unsafe for human consumption. Investigators believe the marijuana at the Warner Springs grow site was destined for illegal, unlicensed Southern California pot shops.