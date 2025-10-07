Diet tea recalled for containing sugar, posing danger to diabetics

East County News Service

October 7, 2025 (Washington D.C.) – Over 2,854 cases of Lipton Green Tea Citrus made by PepsiCo have been recalled because they actually contain mislabeled bottles of Lipton Green Tea Mixed Berry. The berry flavor is supposed to contain zero sugar, but these drink bottles labeled “Diet” in the mixed berry flavor contain 25 grams of sugar, which can be dangerous to diabetic people.

The cases are correctly labeled with the citrus flavor; it’s the bottles that have the wrong labels on them. On October 2, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified this PepsiCo recall from September 17 as a Class II recall. This means drinking the beverage “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” according to the agency.

The recall includes 2,854 cases of the Lipton Ice Tea filled with bottles falsely labeled as diet “mixed berry” tea.

If you purchased these recalled products, return them to the retailer or discard them if you have a medical condition such as diabetes that requires glucose monitoring, or if you don’t like the flavor.