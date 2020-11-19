DIGITAL THEATRE REVIEW: NOVEMBER - A POLITICAL SATIRE

By Kathy Carpenter

November 19, 2020 (Streaming) - When it comes to November, we think of two things: the election and Thanksgiving. We've had a lot of thoughts over the past few weeks to do with the election, which continues to plague us. Now you can enjoy an Oval Office farce and Thanksgiving, as we give thanks to have a spark of theatre while we continue to endure these unprecedented times.

The Trinity Theatre Company of San Diego presents the digital livestream of "November," by David Mamet. Although the theme touches on current situations, it brings us the humor, lightness and whimsy we need. to be able to laugh and escape for a couple hours. The show has strong language, and runs about two hours, with a five minute intermission which we do need when watching these longer zoom sessions.

The story is of an upcoming election and stars James Alan Austin as incumbent President Charles Smith. His chances of winning are looking grim. He's desperate and the problems challenging him in the moment leads him to some outrageous choices.making us laugh out loud repeatedly--something we all need very much these days.

Austin does a tremendous job of leading the cast, with Jeremy Schaeg a strong sidekick as the President's right hand man. Director Tyler Hewes does an amazing job. This was actually the biggest cast I've seen for a Zoom production, featuring five actors all in different locations. The remaining actors are Miguel Góngora Jr., Kimberly King and Eddy Lukovic. Five talented souls doing what they love: acting.

They have one problem. Even though the play is digital and they can't literally see the audience, they can see how many many are showing up. Not enough. Why not spend a couple hours supporting them from the comfort of your home? If this type of show is your thing, you won't regret the entertainment.

There are two more opportunities to see November

Saturday November 21 and 28 @ 7 p.m.