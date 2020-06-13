DIGNITY AND POWER NOW LAUNCHES EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND TO HELP CALIFORNIA COMMUNITIES WITH SUPPLIES DURING PANDEMIC

East County News Service

Dignity & Power Now

June 13, 2020 (San Diego) -- Dignity & Power Now, has announced the establishment of its Emergency Fund to aid in connecting community members to essential supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rapid response fund will be implemented in three phases to respond to the ongoing concerns of community members who are experiencing loss, hardship, and health concerns as a result of the coronavirus.

First Phase: The first phase provides essential needs such as diapers, baby wipes, and formula to families with children. This phase includes size collection and drop-offs to residential addresses.

Second Phase: The second phase provides essential needs such as paper towels, toilet paper, face masks, and perishable items (while funding lasts.) phase includes drop-offs to residential addresses.

Third Phase: The third phase includes a survey for specific essential needs of community members (while funding lasts.)  DPN will gather all data and consider direct financial assistance to the families/individuals in the most need based on community needs assessment. This phase includes drop-offs to residential addresses.

To date, Dignity and Power Now has provided assistance to over 7,5000 community members across California, including Los Angeles, Sacramento, Inglewood, San Fernando and Bakersfield.

 

---------------------------------------------------

Dignity and Power is a grassroots organization that fights for the dignity and power of all incarcerated people.

For more information, visit covidemergencyfund.org or to view testimonials from community members, visit: www.covidemergencyfund.org/testimonials

For all essential item requests for residents living in California, members should send an email to emergencyfund@dignityandpowernow.org with name, phone number, email address, list of essential items, and home address.


