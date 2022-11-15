DILLARD TAKES LEAD IN LA MESA CITY COUNCIL RACE; LOTHIAN AND AFSHAN ARE CLOSE BEHIND IN TIGHT BATTLE FOR TWO SEATS

By Miriam Raftery

November 15, 2022 (La Mesa) – The latest election returns from the County Registrar of Voters show that Patricia Dillard has taken the lead over Councilmember Laura Lothian, with Mejgan Afshan a close third.  The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

Currently, Dillard has 8,165 votes, or 23.97% of those tallied—just 149 votes more than Lothian.  Lothian has 8,016 votes, or 23.53%, while Afshan has 7,885, or 23.15%, just 131 votes fewer than Lothian. 

Two other candidates, Tony Orlando and Kathleen Brand, remain a distance fourth and fifth. Orlando has 6,291 votes or 18.47%, while Brand, who dropped out of the race too late to be removed from the ballot, has 3,710 votes or 10.89%.

Countywide, 83,590 ballots have been counted, but it is unclear how many remain in La Mesa.  Since election night, when the count included primarily early mail-in ballots, later ballots have reduced Lothian’s count and boosted Afshan’s.

In the Mayor race, however, incumbent Mark Arapostathis continues to maintain a solid lead over Kristine Alessio. Arapostathis has 10,747 votes, or 55.83%, while Alessio has 8,501 votes, or 44.17%.

 


