By Miriam Raftery

 

February 7, 2021 (Descanso) – Looking for something special for your valentine?  Descanso Junction invites you to savor a private five-course meal by Master Chef Michael Wray – served up to you and your sweetheart in an intimate lighted bubble beneath oak trees.

You can reserve your bubble for Feb. 12, 13 or 14 at 5, 7 or 9 p.m.  The bubble can accommodate up to four people.  Reserve space by calling (619) 659-2199.

 

The five-course meal includes Vichyssoise soup with poached lobster,  salad with rocket greens and carmelized scallops, salmon, fillet medallion and for dessert, lychee macaron with chocolate profiteroles. Cost is $140 per couple for the dinner, plus $85 to reserve a bubble. Patio dining is also available. 

 

Descanso Junction is located at 8306 Highway 79 in Descanso, just off I-8 east of Alpine.

For more information, visit Descanso Junction Restaurant on Facebook.


