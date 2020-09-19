DINING AL FRESCO AT ANTICA TRATTORIA

By Miriam Raftery

September 19, 2020 (La Mesa) – Antica Trattoria is one of the latest restaurants to set up space outdoors for aficionados of fine Italian foods to enjoy al fresco dining amid the COVID-19 pandemic. My husband feasted on Cioppino, a seafood stew that originated in San Francisco, while I enjoyed Parmigiana Di Melenzane, a Sicilian-style eggplant dish. Both were excellent.

The restaurant has created a raised wooden deck with latticework side and outdoor lighting in the parking lot at its location on Lake Murray Blvd., a relatively quiet street at nighttime. There are also tables along the walkway in front of the restaurant.

Antica Tratorria also offers cozy indoor seating (subject to COVID-19 changing roles on indoor dining) as well as a wine bar with many vintages to choose from.

According to their website, Sicilian-born owner Francesco along with Chef Ruiz welcome the changing seasons to showcase dishes such as Lobster with roasted fennel in spring, Caponata bursting with the flavor of tomato in summer, and autumn’s creation; Pumpkin Ravioli with chestnut cream.

Be sure to leave room for a chef special dessert to share!

To view the menu, make a reservation or get more information, visit https://anticatrattoria.com/.