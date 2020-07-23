DISCHARGE WITH DIGNITY: DRIVE-THROUGH CLOTHING DONATION JULY 24-25 FOR SHARP GROSSMONT HOSPITAL PATIENTS

By Miriam Raftery

July 23, 2020 (La Mesa) – The public is invited to donate clothing and shoes to help assure “discharge with dignity” for patients at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Donated items can be dropped off at the Grossmont Healthcare District parking lot at 9001 Wakarusa St., La Mesa between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, July 24 and 25.

Last year, more than 6,200 articles of clothing and shoes were given to patients in need when leaving the hospital.

Items needed for adults include gently-worn jackets, shoes socks, sweatpants or pants with elastic waistbands, sweatshirts, T-shirts and undergarments. Children’s clothing is not needed.

See the event information for details including COVID-19 safety protocols. https://www.facebook.com/events/713092672570460/.

Questions? Call Grossmont Volunteer Services at (619) 740-4059.

Clothing donations are tax deductible and receipts will be provided.