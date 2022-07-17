DISCOVER THE WONDERS OF NATURE, MUSIC AND THE MILKY WAY AT THE JULIAN NATURAL WONDERFEST AUGUST 20

East County News Service

July 17, 2022 (Julian) -- On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Julian Natural Wonderfest provides a free community celebration of the world of nature from 4 to 10 p.m. at Jess Martin Park in Julian.

The day of family fun includes activities for children, along with music and the chance to meet such intriguing wildlife ambassadors as hawks and barn owls.

Throughout the afternoon, informational presentations will be given by representatives from various preservation organizations. You can also tour the booths set up around the park and participate in activities and crafts.

Amateur astronomers will have their equipment set up for free viewing after dark, following a little night sky storytelling at twilight. Julian is a dark sky community, providing visitors the opportunity to view the Milky Way and other celestial wonders.

Organizers suggest that guests bring with folding chairs and ground covers, such as towels and blankets.

Free parking is available at the event and in town, with a free shuttle service to and from the park.

Come join the fun while celebrating the wonder of nature and the night sky.

For more information, visit http://www.naturalwonderfest.com/.