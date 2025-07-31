DISPARATE IMPACTS IN FAIR HOUSING AND HOW TO GET HELP

By Vanessa Rojas, Fair Housing Program Manager

July 31, 2025 (El Cajon) -- Renters generally pay their rent through the most practical option for themselves. It may be easier for some people to pay through cashier's checks, personal checks, money orders, or online. However, what works for one person can end up being tedious, harder, or impossible to do for another.

In today’s digital age, where many aspects of life are technology-driven, some landlords/housing providers have opted to streamline their rent payment methods by using an application or online portal for tenants to pay rent. While this may sound like a great idea, it can disproportionately affect some individuals if this is the only way they are allowed to pay their rent. Even though the advancement of technology continues to progress at an accelerating rate, some individuals lack access to technology or the knowledge to navigate applications or online portals.

Communities that belong to the federally protected classes, such as race, color, sex, national origin, familial status, religion, and disability, have historically lacked access to technology. This can look like not owning or having access to a phone, a computer, and ultimately, no access to the internet. Thus, a policy or rule by housing providers to streamline rent payments without allowing alternate forms of payment can disproportionately affect these individuals and their families. Even though that rule or policy may seem neutral or nondiscriminatory since it does not explicitly state that a specific class is prohibited from performing a specific action, the rule or policy is still affecting individuals from these marginalized communities at a disproportionate rate.

Furthermore, this may even cause housing insecurities for tenants who are not able to pay online or through an application. Once a tenant defaults in making their rent payment for the month, the landlord/housing provider may give the tenant a 3-day notice to pay or quit. Once again, we can see that this policy, which was not intended to be discriminatory, is having a disparate impact on tenants and even putting them at risk for losing their housing. Thus, housing providers should aim to remain vigilant of the policies and rules that they decide to implement. Even having neutral rules that are not enforced but printed in some way or form, that have a disparate impact on individuals from federally protected classes, is still discrimination.

CSA San Diego County is a HUD-approved fair housing nonprofit organization, dedicated to the eradication of discrimination in housing. If you or someone you know has faced or is facing housing discrimination or would like to learn about fair housing rights, we encourage you to call CSA San Diego County. Counselors are available to assist you via phone, email, or in person. You can contact CSA at (619) 444-5700, visit the website at www.c4sa.org, or visit CSA’s office at 327 Van Houten Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020.