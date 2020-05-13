DISTILLERY PARTNERS TO PROTECT CALIFORNIA’S SHORELINES, SHARES “TOAST TO THE COAST” RECIPE

East County News Service

May 13, 2020 (San Diego) - Humboldt Distillery has partnered with the California Coastkeeper Alliance as a part of their new program 'Toast to the Coast'. With coastlines and waterways experiencing a natural resurgence during the pandemic's stay-at-home orders, Humboldt Distillery is thrilled to be helping preserve and protect the nature that has sprung back to life and to aid in CCKA's fight for swimmable, fishable and drinkable water for all Californians.

Through the "Toast to the Coast" program a portion of all proceeds from each bottle of Humboldt Distillery Organic Vodka sold will be donated to CCKA.

The Toast to the Coast cocktail below was developed by Alicia Walton, a bartender at the Sea Star in San Francisco. The cocktail ingredients, native to California, exemplify the abundance of natural ingredients and beauty in the state and stand up well with the vodka while pulling the flavors of the spirit's sugarcane base.

Toast to the Coast

1.5 oz Humboldt Organic Vodka

.75 Chareau Aloe Liqueur

.5 Lo-Fi Dry Vermouth

4 drops Alley 6 Candy Cap Bitters

Barspoon Marshall’s honey syrup (1:1 ratio honey/hot water)

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass for 30-45 seconds, then pour in a double rocks glass over a big cube. Garnish with jasmine or leave it as it is, the California coast will shine through regardless.

