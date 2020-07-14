DISTRICT ATTORNEY FILES MURDER CHARGE AGAINST SHERIFF’S DEPUTY WHO SHOT MENTALLY ILL SUSPECT IN THE BACK

July 14, 2020 (San Diego) – Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Russell, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder for shooting and killing Nicholas Bils, 36, on May 1st after the unarmed man escaped from a California State Park vehicle outside the jail downtown.

In an interview with NBC 7, the victim’s mother, Kathleen Bills, said that police told her Bills was putting golf balls in Old Town State Historic Park when rangers told him the park was closed due to COVID-19 and told him his dog needed to be on a leash. She indicated that her son was a paranoid schizophrenic who was afraid of law enforcement. Detectives from San Diego Police reportedly told her that her son swung a golf club putter near the rangers, then ran away.

The rangers later arrested him on a warrant for assault. They put him in a truck with the windows partly rolled down, which he escaped from as the truck stopped outside the jail.

Sheriff’s Deputy Russell fired four shots at the fleeing suspect. According to a diagram provided to Bils’ mother by San Diego Police, one bullet struck her son in the back, another in his leg, a third in his arm and chest, and a fourth grazed his flank.

According to two SDPD homicide officers, Russell was running toward vehicles stopped in traffic when he was shot, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A new state law, Assembly Bill 392, that took effect on January 1, 2020 prohibits officers from using lethal force except when necessary to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or another person. Officers may use non-lethal force, such as tasers or beanbags, in other circumstances.

“I have to bury my son and I want to know why he’s dead,” Bils told NBC 7 in early May. “Why? Why is my son dead? He was mentally ill. It’s not his fault he doesn’t understand.”