DISTRICT ATTORNEY WON’T FILE CHARGES AGAINST DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RODRIGUEZ-KENNEDY, CLOSES INVESTIGATION

East County News Service

Photo by Miriam Raftery: Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, March 2020 primary night

September 16, 2022 (San Diego) – The San Diego District Attorney’s office has closed its investigation into alleged sexual assault by County Democratic Party Chairman William Rodriguez-Kennedy.

Rodriguez-Kennedy today issued a statement saying he’d been “cleared of wrongdoing.” He has been on leave since May, pending the outcome of the investigation.

DA spokeswoman Tanya Sierra on Friday told Times of San Diego, an ECM news partner, “After a thorough review, we determined that no charges could be filed in this case. We do not discuss our charging decisions except to say that we can only file charges when we believe we can prove them beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In a statement issued today, Rodriguez-Kennedy said, “Several months ago I was accused of something I did not do. I immediately became the target of racist and homophobic hatred. I suffered reputationally, emotionally, and physically. My family and my friends suffered with me. My life was stolen from me As a survivor myself, I believe that accusations must be treated seriously, investigated vigorously, and that the dignity and rights of accusers and survivors be protected during a process which can be traumatic. I believe, as well, in the fundamental right of due process for someone who is accused.”

Rodriguez-Kennedy says he met with the Deputy District Attorney and an investigator, providing evidence to refute any claim of wrongdoing, adding, “The Office of the District Attorney has closed the investigation and no charges of any kind will be filed…With this trauma behind me I look forward to returning to my work in service of the public and my party. I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support I have received.”





The accusation of sexual assault surfaced in a May 4 Facebook page by activist Tasha Williamson, who claimed to have counseled a man who said he was drunk and incapable of consent when Rodriguez-Kennedy had sex with him, KPBS reported. The man has not stepped forward publicly.

Williamson said she found the news that no charges would be filed “heartbreaking,” Times of San Diego reports.

Rodriguez-Kennedy had previously been involved in a relationships in which he accused his ex-boyfriend of battery; the boyfriend later obtained a domestic violence restraining order against Rodriguez-Kennedy which was dissolved a few weeks later, according to court records obtained by KPBS.

On Facebook, many voiced support for Rodriguez-Kennedy, including Ilka-Weston, who wrote, “Will has such a commitment to people who have suffered through the MeToo movement as well as being a victim and supporting those of us that have been victims. There is no doubt in any of our minds. And there were no charges. But there are some guilty people out there that worked together and attacked my friend Will, who has such a strength and level of integrity and compassion. He always thinks of others.’