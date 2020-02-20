DO NOT DRINK NOTICE ISSUED FOR JULIAN’S “APPLE WATER IS GOOD” WATER SYSTEM

Potential drinking water contamination due to water system repairs

February 20, 2020 (Julian) -- The County of San Diego, Department of Environmental Health (DEH), is advising the public that the Apple Water Is Good water system, located at 4360 Highway 78 in Julian, California, has been directed to immediately issue a Drinking Water Warning. The water system serves drinking water to the Apple Tree Inn, three residences, and a restaurant.

The public is advised not to drink tap water supplied by the Apple Water Is Good water system until further notice. The Do Not Drink Notice will remain in effect until laboratory results confirm the absence of contamination in the water supply.