DO YOU NEED A COVID ESSENTIAL WORKER LETTER TO CARRY DURING YOUR COMMUTE?

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Miriam Raftery contributed to this story.

April 7, 2020 (San Diego's East County) Californians are living and working under a stay-at-home edict. But essential workers still commute and move about in the community coming and going from work.

Some companies have taken preemptive moves and emailed letters to their employees stating that they are essential workers, with instructions to show the letter if stopped by law enforcement. Others have lanyards displaying professional ID or company badges pinned to their clothing that may be worn during work times and commutes.

One corporate worker who spoke off record stated she was given a plaque to carry in her car.

ECM reached out to the San Diego Sheriff’s office for its current directive for jurisdictions they cover and received this response:

“There is no need for an essential worker to carry any proof from their employer,” wrote SDSO media relations director Lt. Ricardo Lopez via email. “As we head into a critical time during this crisis, the Sheriff's Department is confident that the citizens of San Diego county understand the importance of only traveling from their residences for essential needs. We emphasis the importance of the stay at home order to save lives in San Diego.”

The Sheriff has, however, issued citations to non-workers walking or surfing at closed parks and beaches, as well as groups of people violating the ban on gatherings.

Sergeant Jason Graham with California Highway Patrol told ECM - “Our direction right now is we’re not to ask anybody what they’re doing out on the roadway. We’re focused on enforcing traffic laws.”