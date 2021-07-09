DO YOU WANT TO RUN FOR LA MESA CITY COUNCIL TO REPLACE DR. WEBER?

Candidates can file from July 12 through August 6

By Alexa Oslowski

July 9, 2021 (La Mesa) - On November 2, La Mesa will be holding its all-mail ballot election to replace Dr. Akilah Weber, who left the City Council to serve as the 79th District State Assemblymember. The person elected will serve until the end of Dr. Weber’s City Council term on November 8, 2022.

The nomination period opens on July 12, 2021, and closes on August 6, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Candidate packets will be available in the City Clerk's Office, which is located at 8130 Allison Avenue in La Mesa. To schedule an appointment to obtain a Candidate Packet, please contact the City Clerk's Office at 619-667-1120.

The potential candidates must meet all of the following qualifications: be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age on or before Election day, a resident and a registered voter in the City of La Mesa.

Dr. Weber, a Democrat, was the first African-American woman to serve on La Mesa’s City Council. She won a special election to serve in the California Assembly, filling the vacancy left after her mother, Shirley Weber, PhD, was appointed to fil the vacant Secretary of State position.

The Council voted to hold a special election fill the vacancy for the remainder of Dr. Weber’s term, rather than make an appointment, after members of the public voiced overwhelming support for an election.

The election follows a year of turbulent times in La Mesa, which in 2020 was rocked by racial justice protests and a riot, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to vote

Ballots for La Mesa’s special election can be dropped off in person at an official mail ballot drop-off location in the City of La Mesa beginning Monday, October 25 through Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

In-person voting will be available only at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office located at 5600 Overland Avenue in San Diego beginning Monday, October 4, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

More information on the special election to fill the City Council vacancy can be found here.