Dog costume contest and Halloween party Oct. 25 in El Cajon aims to be a treat for pets and their owners

By Miriam Raftery

October 8, 2025 (El Cajon) – Last month, several dog owners in El Cajon got together to hold a birthday party for their dogs complete with music, cake, doggie gift bags, games and more. That event proved so much fun that organizers will be hosting a community Halloween party complete with dog costume contest, games and food for people, and a prize for the costume contest winner.

The event will be held on October 25 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“What started as a simple birthday celebration for my dog has grown into a beautiful community event — and it all began with the idea of just celebrating my dog at the dog park,” says Liliana Moses. “As I started planning, I met others at the dog park who also wanted to celebrate their dogs.” The birthday bash wound up drawing 30 to 40 dogs and owners.

People pitched in to bring shade canopies, chairs, a photo backdrop, cornhole and other games, an outdoor speaker and more.

Next up, the Halloween party and dog costume contest aims to be a howling success, bringing together even more dog lovers and their pets.

It’s become such a feel-good community celebration — full of joy, kindness, and love for our pets,” Moses reflects. “In a time when the world often feels heavy, this is a simple, genuine moment of happiness and connection,” she says.

Scan the QR code on the flyer at the top of this story to donate to help cover the event’s expenses. Contact LilianaMosesDA@gmail.com for more information, and scroll down to view photos from last month’s community dog birthday celebration.