DOG DAYS OF SUMMER IN SAN DIEGO’S MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

By Miriam Raftery

June 29, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – If you’re looking for a getaway with your furry friends, you’ll find many dog-friendly destinations in San Diego’s mountain communities

Your options range from dog-friendly hikes to restaurants, wineries, breweries, stores and adventures to share with your four-footed traveling companions.

Julian, a historic gold rush town, has an entire site devoted to dog-friendly places at https://visitjulian.com/dog-friendly-julian/. Many restaurants, wineries and breweries have patios that allow dogs, and even some shops welcome dogs on leashes. Stop by Julian Town Hall to pick up treats for your pups.

There are numerous hikes to venture on with your dog at destinations such as Lake Cuyamaca and William Heise County Park. Be sure to bring plenty of water and avoid hikes in the heat of the day or on excessively steep trails, if your dog is not an experienced hiker, especially during hot summer weather.

At Julian Farm & Orchard, well-behaved and leashed dogs can take hayrides, help you pick a pumpkin and more. Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures advises, “You can only bring your doggos if you let us smoosh and snuggle them with lovins. And they’ve gotta be wearing their “can’t get away ropes.” Water dishes are provided.

Ramona also has many dog-friendly wineries with outdoor tasting patios, such as Ramona Ranch Vineyard, Vineyard Grant James, and Turtle Rock. Find a directory of Ramona-area wineries at https://ramonavalleyvineyards.com/.