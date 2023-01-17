DOG RESCUED FROM WELL FILLED WITH OIL IN RAMONA

By Chuck Westerheide, County of San Diego Communications Office

January 17, 2023 (Ramona) - County Animal Services officers rescued an 11-year-old dog from an oil-filled mechanic’s well inside a private garage in Ramona. The owner of the shop called the County Department of Animal Services the morning of Jan. 17 saying a dog was trapped.

When the officers arrived, they found Mia, a Siberian Husky mix, about ten feet underground in the hole, trying to escape the oil. Mia had been down there for more than a day, was weighed down by the oil and was exhausted.

Lt. Talia Padilla and Officers Alyssa Moreno and Michael Moore safely lifted Mia out of the well using some tools and critical thinking skills.

Mia was taken to the Bonita shelter where Padilla and the medical team worked to clean the oil from her and begin medical treatment.