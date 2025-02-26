DOGS AND THEIR OWNERS ATTENDED FIDO FEST 2025 IN SANTEE

Many people and their dogs came together at Town Center Community Park East for the ninth annual Fido Fest in Santee.

By G.A. McNeeley

Photos by Scott Lagace and G.A. McNeeley

February 26, 2025 (Santee) - The city of Santee invited lots of people (and their dogs) for fun times at this year’s Fido Fest. People were also able to adopt their own furry friend from one of the many rescue groups present at the event hosted by the city of Santee on February 22 at Town Center Community Park East in Santee.

Contests were held for the smallest dog, the biggest dog, the best costume, and the best trick. There were also demonstrations for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit and the Santee Fire Department Search & Rescue Dog, as well as arts and crafts.

Agility courses were also present for dogs of all sizes to show off their skills and abilities. There were also off-leash areas, and over 50 vendors that were offering pet-friendly products, services, treats, and more.

Donation drives were also accepting unopened dog food, bedding, blankets, toys, and other items that got donated to the rescues who participated in the event.

The San Diego Humane Society was offering free microchipping, and they were also offering paid pet licensing services on-site (at varying costs). Pet health experts and veterinarians were also available to provide attendees with helpful tips and information.

ECM spoke with a representative at the Amazing Strays Rescue Booth, who said that the organization is non-profit, foster-based, and volunteer-run. The group also had binders for the dogs (and cats) that were available for adoption. The binders included success stories and “medical cases,” which are dogs and cats who need extra care. Their organization is also known for rescuing homeless and at-risk pets, providing safe environments for them as well as trying to combat the spread of diseases in pets.

Event organizers from the city of Santee told ECM said that this was their ninth year organizing the event. The event used to be in the summer, but it was too hot, so the event was moved to February. Organizers gave us an event schedule, an activity guide for other events in Santee, and a park map (all of which can be found online). They also told us that they help organize all of the big events in Santee.

“I think this a great event, because I can bring my dogs, Ella and Russel, with me to the park. There’s a lot for them to see and sniff,” said, an attendee. “They got to feast on all of the different treats that vendors had available.”

We also reached out to the San Diego Humane Society, via email, after speaking to a representative at their booth who gave us their contact information. We asked what sorts of programs they have that our readers should know about.

“San Diego Humane Society offers multiple programs to prevent unnecessary pet surrender and to keep pets with their families through challenging times,” said Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations, San Diego Humane Society. “Services focus on all things related to pet care, including assistance with behavior and training, pet food and supplies and veterinary care. We also offer additional resources for military members and community members experiencing domestic violence and housing insecurity.”

Thompson also told that we can visit the following link to learn more about these services:

sdhumane.org/supportservices

Rescue Groups that attended this year’s Fido Fest included 4 Patas, A Way Home for Dogs, Amazing Strays Rescue, Friends of Cats, Friends of Humane Services Tijuana, Frosted Faces Foundation, Heart of Gold’s Shelter, K9 Connection Pet Adoption, Leonberger Rescue Pals, Lionel’s Legacy Senior Dog Rescue, Mutt Luv, Open Arms Rescue, Passion for Pitties, Paws 4 Thoughts Animal Rescue, Rescue Fenix, Ruger’s Rescues, The DeTommaso Dogs, and Woofs and Wags.

For more information on the adoption groups, other events in Santee and additional information:

https://www.cityofsanteeca.gov/calendar/events/fido-fest/45710