Domestic violence suspect arrested after threatening deputies

East County News Service

January 30, 2026 (Lemon Grove) -- Aaron Brozek, 49, has been arrested for felony domestic violence, as well as weapons and narcotics charges.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Lemon Grove substation responded to a domestic call yesterday shortly after noon in the 7700 block of North Avenue in Lemon Grove.

According to Sergeant Bryson Benavente. the victim stated that Brozak, her estranged husband, was at the location causing an argument.

“She reported that he had assaulted her the previous night, causing an abrasion to her head. The victim also reported Brozek may be in possession of firearms and illegal narcotics,” Sgt. Benavente says.

Brozek fled the residence before deputies arrived on the scene. He also reportedly made comments to the victim that he would commit "suicide by cop" if contacted by law enforcement before fleeing.

A short time later, deputies, along with a Sheriff's K-9, were able to locate Brozek near a home in the 8700 block of Navajo Road in the City of San Diego. A high-risk vehicle stop was conducted, but Brozek refused to cooperate with deputies.

He then threatened deputies and advanced towards them. A conducted energy device (CED) and Sheriff's K-9 were used to take Brozek into custody.

A search of Brozek's vehicle uncovered four firearms, ammunition, 80 grams of methamphetamines and items used in the sale of narcotics. Deputies also learned he was a convicted felon.