Domestic violence suspect charged with attempted murder of victim and police officers in El Cajon

December 9, 2025 (El Cajon) – An El Cajon man, 38, is under arrest for allegedly trying to stab and kill a female victim in a domestic violence altercation, as well as attempted murder of a police officer after he rammed a police vehicle.

El Cajon Police officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 1400 block of East Madison Avenue on December 8 around 6:49 p.m. According to Lieutenant Nick Sprecco, “The suspect had allegedly tried to stab the victim and threatened to kill her. He was a repeat offender known to officers and fled the scene prior to their arrival.”

While checking the area, officers located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. But the suspect refused to stop and led officers in a pursuit.

“During the pursuit, the suspect attempted to ram a marked police vehicle occupied by a patrol supervisor,” says Lt. Sprecco. “Other officers intervened, using their vehicle to block the suspect.”

After briefly coming to a stop, the suspect fled again and returned to the scene of the original domestic violence incident, where officers deployed a Taser and arrested him.

Two officers were transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries sustained during the vehicle intervention. The female victim was also transported for medical treatment.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and booked into county jail on charges of attempted murder of a police officer and attempted murder related to domestic violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or report anonymously via sdcrimestoppers.org.