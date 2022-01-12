DON’T EAT THESE RECALLED SALAD PRODUCTS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: CC via Bing

January 12, 2022 (San Diego) – Recalls have been issued for pre-packaged salads produced by Dole due to contamination with listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious or potentially fatal infections. Brands recalled include Kroger, Marketside, HEB, President’s Choice, and Little Salad Bar

Consumers should throw away any of these bagged salads, or return to the retailer.

The January 7 recall of Dole salads announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is for all Dole brand and private label brand processed at the company’s plants in Soledad, California and Springfield, OH. . The Soledad plants products were sold in California and other states; the product lot codes start with “B” and have best if used by dates from Dec. 23, 2021 and Jan.8, 2022. See a full list of Dole recalled salads at this link

Listeria can cause serious infections, particularly in children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems who may develop a fatal illness. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Most people will experience short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. If you have any symptoms, contact your doctor.