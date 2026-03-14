Donate to help pets in need at Alpine Pet Food and Supply Drive April 4

East County News Service

March 14, 2026 (Alpine) – Dog and cat food, treats, grooming supplies, new pet toys, feeding bowls, beds, blankets, crates/carriers, leashes, collars, litter boxes and litter are among the items sought to help pets in need. You can drop off items on April 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Viejas Pit Stop, 5454 Willows Road in Alpine.

The event is being held by Viejas Pop-Up Market in partnership with Alpine community members.

All items donated must be clean/disinfected. Pet food (wet or dry) must be unopened, and not expired.

If you’re in need of donated items for your pet(s), please contact alpinecares4pets@gmail.com.