DONATIONS SOUGHT TO SEND EL CAJON BOY WITH LEUKEMIA TO DISNEY WORLD

East County News Service

November 24, 2021 (El Cajon) - The nonprofit Campaign One At A Time is (OAAT) hosting a fundraiser for a 5-year-old cancer patient, Maximiliano Jacobs from El Cajon, to help fulfill his dream of going on a dream trip to Disney World with his family.

Campaign One At A Time is an organization on a mission to ensure no child battling a severe illness ever feels alone.

“Max is extremely loving, loves to draw and paint, and his number one love is dinosaurs,” says Nick Ordonez, west coast director of OAAT. “Max’s journey started when he started throwing up and complained of stomach ache for about a week. His mom took him to a doctor and they were told that he was fine and it’s probably a stomach flu.”

But after a week, Max started to have severe nose bleeds and would complain of knee pain. He lost weight and became lethargic. So his mom decided to bring him to Children’s hospital. After tests, he was then diagnosed with leukemia.

“We are on a mission to raise $5,000 in the month of November to send Max and his family on a trip to Disney World and Give Kids The World Village,” Ordonez says. “We are reaching out to local businesses to see if we can get any support with either donations or getting his campaign more exposure.”

More information: https://www.instagram.com/oaatwest

Max's campaign page where donations can also be made: https://campaignoaat.org/maximiliano