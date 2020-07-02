Watch for increased impaired driving patrols this holiday weekend

Source: San Diego Sheriff's Department

July 2, 2020 (San Diego) - This Fourth of July will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the changes to Independence Day celebrations, you should always do the responsible thing and not get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department will be conducting increased DUI patrols on Saturday, July 4 th and throughout the holiday weekend. Sheriff's Deputies will also be holding an impaired driving checkpoint in the City of Encinitas on Friday, July 3rd from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

In 2019, deputies arrested 1,302 people for impaired driving. So far in 2020, 387 drivers have been arrested for driving under the influence by the Sheriff's Department. "No one should ever drive under the influence," said Sheriff Bill Gore. "Throughout the pandemic, deputies have continued to enforce impaired driving laws. Don't drink and drive."

If you are caught driving impaired by one of our deputies, you will go to jail.

Driving under the influence doesn't just mean alcohol. It also means driving under the influence of prescription drugs or marijuana.

If you do drink, be sure to have a designated driver, ride sharing service or a taxi ready.

Driving Under The Influence, It's Just Not Worth It. Watch our public safety video on the high price of drinking and driving by following the Sheriff's Department on Vimeo: https://goo.gl/FJBTOL.

A reminder: deputies are always enforcing traffic laws, including speeding, distracted driving and seat belt violations.

Celebrate the Fourth of July by doing the responsible thing: DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER.

Funding for the Fourth of July DUI patrols/checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).