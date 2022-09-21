DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR COMES TO SDSU SEPT. 30

East County News Service

September 21, 2022 (San Diego) - The Doobie Brothers will be performing at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at San Diego State University on Friday, September 30th as part of the iconic rock group’s 50th anniversary tour.

The Doobie Brothers are an American rock group, best known for hit singles like Black Water, China Grove, Listen to the Music, Long Train Runnin' and What a Fool Believes. They have sold over 40 million albums worldwide. The Doobie Brothers were inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Though the original members have been replaced over the years, the Doobie Brothers released an album in 2010,”World Gone Crazy,” and have announced plans to release a DVD with highlights of the group’s appearances through the decades.

Get tickets